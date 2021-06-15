Logo
Hy-Vee Expands Relationship with Manhattan Associates with Selection of Manhattan's Transportation Management System

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

ATLANTA, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. ( MANH) today announced that the grocery chain Hy-Vee Inc. has chosen to implement Manhattan’s transportation management system (TMS) to improve the efficiency and visibility of its logistics network and assist with its supply chain operations.

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 275 retail stores across eight midwestern states, with annual sales of $11 billion. Known for its wide selection of fresh products, Hy-Vee required a highly efficient and reliable infrastructure that could move perishable items through its distribution network with better accuracy and output. Manhattan proved to be the best solution that could optimize both inbound and outbound orders holistically within a single TMS environment as well as model transportation network changes to improve cost and service.

“Logistics processes are becoming increasingly complex, and there’s no room for error when working with delivery for perishable goods,” said Bob Howell, senior vice president, Americas, at Manhattan Associates. “We are proud to once again partner with this innovative grocer and provide them with a proven and reliable solution that will continuously ensure quality and accuracy. We are thrilled that Hy-Vee has chosen Manhattan’s TMS technology and look forward to continuing our successful relationship.”

Manhattan’s TMS helps organizations manage every transportation function, across any mode or size of network. From strategic analysis, procurement and operational planning to execution, visibility and freight payment or claims, Manhattan’s TMS helps shippers reduce transportation costs, improve service levels, automate processes, streamline execution and lower operational risk.

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Press Contact:
Rick Fernandez
Manhattan Associates
Tel: +1 678 597 6988
[email protected]

