Reflect Scientific Now Fully Reporting Issuer With SEC

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

OREM, Utah, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, today announced the effectiveness of its Registration Statement on Form 10, as amended.

On March 30, 2021, Reflect Scientific filed a Form 10 Registration Statement with the SEC. "I am pleased to report that the registration statement, as amended, is effective, and we are now a 'fully-reporting issuer' with the SEC,"  stated Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific. Among other things, this means that we will resume filing Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on 10-Q with the SEC on a regular basis, which will help to ensure corporate transparency. When filed, these reports will be available for review on the SEC's website:  www.sec.gov or on the Reflect Scientific website link – SEC documents under the Corporate Profile dropdown.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.
Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific's products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol "RSCF" and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading "Disclosure," including those identified in such filings as "forward-looking statements."

Contact
Thomas Tait
801-607-1039
[email protected]
