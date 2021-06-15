Reflect Scientific Now Fully Reporting Issuer With SEC

OREM, Utah, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, today announced the effectiveness of its Registration Statement on Form 10, as amended.



On March 30, 2021, Reflect Scientific filed a Form 10 Registration Statement with the SEC. "I am pleased to report that the registration statement, as amended, is effective, and we are now a 'fully-reporting issuer' with the SEC," stated Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific. Among other things, this means that we will resume filing Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on 10-Q with the SEC on a regular basis, which will help to ensure corporate transparency. When filed, these reports will be available for review on the SEC's website: www.sec.gov or on the Reflect Scientific website link – SEC documents under the Corporate Profile dropdown.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific's products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

