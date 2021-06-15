Logo
Olink: SCALLOP launches clinical trial arm to uncover next level of drug target insights from proteomic profiling

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

UPPSALA, Sweden, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink”) ( OLK) today announced that the SCALLOP consortium (Systematic and Combined AnaLysis of Olink Proteins), a collaborative framework for discovery and follow-up of genetic associations with proteins on the Olink Proteomics platform, is launching a new clinical trial arm to bring together actors working on proteomic profiling in clinical trials. The new initiative is designed to enhance insights from clinical trial proteomic profiling, boost statistical power and uncover the next level of drug target insights.

“A challenge in clinical trials is that phase I and phase II trials are typically quite small, which limits the statistical power to detect proteomic changes. The SCALLOP infrastructure will offer access to Olink reference data and the corresponding increase in reference sample size, which will make it easier to detect protein level changes,” said Dr. Anders Mälarstig, Director of Target Sciences at Pfizer Worldwide Research and Development. “Monitoring the downstream effects on the proteome of an investigational drug can help us to understand not only the potential safety effects but it may also importantly tell us which sub-groups of patients might respond particularly well to a certain treatment,” said Dr Mälarstig.

The participants will have access to a dedicated project coordinator and a GDPR compliant secure server that can be remotely accessed. The SCALLOP clinical trial arm initiative offers a uniform price of Olink protein profiling.

“We are excited and proud to be part of this important initiative and believe that the creation of Olink reference data will lead to an increase in statistical power without exposing additional patients, potentially enabling more efficient drug discovery to drive future success in clinical trials,” said Ida Grundberg, CSO at Olink.

For more information, please contact Rena Siopi ([email protected]), SCALLOP project coordinator or Anders Mälarstig ([email protected]), SCALLOP chair​.

About SCALLOP
SCALLOP is a collaborative framework for discovery and follow-up of genetic associations with proteins on the Olink Proteomics platform. To date, 28 research institutions have joined the effort, which now comprises summary level data for almost 65 000 patients or controls. Read more about the SCALLOP consortium and the new clinical trial arm at www.olink.com/scallop and watch video with Dr. Anders Mälarstig.

About Olink
Olink Holding AB ( OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden


