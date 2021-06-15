Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Promotes Chief of Staff Jeremy R. Jackson, M.D., to Chief Quality Officer

PR Newswire

ALHAMBRA, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced it has appointed Chief of Staff Jeremy R. Jackson, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Quality Officer, effective June 14, 2021.

In his role as Chief Quality Officer, Dr. Jackson will work closely with providers to ensure that ApolloMed is providing the highest quality of care for the communities they serve. Dr. Jackson will also continue to be involved with special projects for ApolloMed's technology platform, business development, strategy and operations.

Kenneth Sim, M.D., Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMed, stated, "We are pleased to elevate Jeremy to the newly created role of Chief Quality Officer at ApolloMed. With over 10 years of experience as a practicing physician and as a strategy consultant to various companies within the healthcare space, Jeremy understands the challenges facing today's healthcare providers and can identify effective ways in which our Company can continue to deliver on best-in-class quality care while lowering costs. Jeremy's focus will be on making sure our providers have the tools and support they need to deliver the excellent outcomes we all want for our patients. We have been impressed with Jeremy's contributions and ability to execute as Chief of Staff over the past few months and are confident that his expanded role on our leadership team will be a key part in ApolloMed's ongoing success."

Dr. Jackson added, "Having seen firsthand how ApolloMed has transformed the traditional U.S. healthcare model with its a leading tech-powered, value-based care platform, I am thrilled to have this opportunity to work directly with our providers on maintaining and expanding upon the quality of care being delivered to our growing member population. I am excited to be a part of this incredible time in ApolloMed's history as we look to take our proven platform nationwide."

Dr. Jackson has served as ApolloMed's Chief of Staff since March 2021, bringing over 10 years of healthcare industry experience in management consulting and as a practicing physician to the Company. Prior to joining ApolloMed, he most recently served as a Project Leader in the Boston Consulting Group's healthcare practice and, from 2011 to 2018, was a resident physician in the Department of General Surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital (Harvard Medical School) where he led the postoperative care teams serving patients across a broad spectrum of surgical disease. Dr. Jackson was also a Chief Resident in Quality and Patient Safety for the Department of Surgery at the Boston Veterans Affairs Hospital from 2017 to 2018 and a research fellow in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles from 2014 to 2016. Dr. Jackson received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Michigan Medical School and Bachelor of Arts in Biological Sciences, Magna Cum Laude, from the University of Southern California.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs) and a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization (NGACO). For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

