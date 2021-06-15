Logo
Tone It Up, the For-Women By-Women Nutrition Line, Fitness App, and Community, Arrives at The Vitamin Shoppe® Nationwide

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

The community-driven fitness and wellness brand's clean nutrition line, formulated for women, includes plant-based protein powders, snacks, and ready-to-drink shakes, now available online and at over 690 retail locations across the country

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tone It Up, the for-women by-women fitness app, nutrition line, & community, announced today a nationwide partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe®. The nutritional supplement retailer will carry Tone It Up's extensive line of high-quality, plant-based protein powders, bars, cookies, and ready-to-drink shakes, all of which are non-GMO, dairy-free, gluten-free, and free from sugar alcohols and artificial ingredients to help women feel and perform their best.

Tone_It_Up_Logo.jpg

The Vitamin Shoppe will carry a wide assortment of Tone It Up products, each formulated specifically with women's nutritional needs and busy schedules in mind. The products are available at over 690 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements stores across the country, as well as online at www.vitaminshoppe.com.

The Tone It Up product line available at The Vitamin Shoppe includes: 

  • Protein Powders (Vanilla and Chocolate)
  • Proteins + Greens (Vanilla)
  • Proteins + Immunity (Strawberry Banana)
  • Plant Based Energy (Very Berry)
  • Protein Cookies (Chocolate Chip and Lemon Blondie)
  • Protein Bars (Birthday Cake and Chocolate Peanut Butter)
  • Protein Shakes (Vanilla and Chocolate) - ready-to-drink

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "We are excited to launch this innovative and inspiring brand that truly embraces the idea of holistic well-being through community, empowerment, and education around healthy living. The Tone It Up ethos aligns perfectly with The Vitamin Shoppe's mission to support the lifelong wellness needs of our customers, who are also increasingly interested in plant-based nutritional support. We look forward to welcoming Tone It Up's many fans to The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements."

After meeting at the gym over ten years ago, Tone It Up Founders Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott began making plans to create a positive fitness community for women. Quickly pioneering the fitness influencer space with more than 20 million hashtags on Instagram and thousands of users checking in every day, Tone It Up focuses on creating an overwhelming sense of community for women in all stages of life through their app platform, nutrition line, and workout and meditation library.

"As a female-founded and -run brand, we feel so strongly about not only supporting our TIU community of strong women but also all the women who feel overlooked when walking down the nutrition aisle in retail stores," say Tone It Up Founders Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott"The Vitamin Shoppe is one of the most trusted names when it comes to supplement retailers, sports nutrition, and wellness, and we can't wait to inspire their female customers to come together, move together, and live happier healthier lives. We're thrilled to welcome CEO Sharon Leite and all of the ladies at The Vitamin Shoppe to the #TIUCommunity!" 

To purchase Tone It Up, visit your local The Vitamin Shoppe or Super Supplements store, or buy online atwww.vitaminshoppe.com. For more information on Tone It Up products, the app, workouts, or community, please visit www.toneitup.com.

About Tone It Up
Founded in 2009 by Katrina Scott and Karena Dawn, Tone It Up is a leading fitness and wellness community for women, by women. Empowering women to live their healthiest, happiest, and most confident lives, Tone It Up offers an extensive selection of workouts through the TIU app, clean nutrition products, and a community platform for women to set and achieve their goals. The TIU app membership starts at $8.33 a month and is available on Apple or Android devices. Membership includes access to 16+ fitness programs, including favorites like 7 Day Jumpstart, 30 Day Booty, Tone It Up Pregnancy, as well as 550+ on-demand workout videos and a library of healthy recipes, meal plans, and nutrition tips. Tone It Up Nutrition includes plant-based protein powders and shakes, vitamins, workout equipment and more, available on ToneItUp.com, Amazon and at select natural and conventional grocers nationwide, including Target, CVS, Kroger and its affiliates, The Vitamin Shoppe, HEB and more. To learn more about Tone It Up, please visit www.toneitup.com and join the community. Find the #TIUcommunity across Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Youtube, Tiktok, and Twitter with @toneitup.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®
The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 715 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

Press Contacts
For Tone It Up:
Kendall Huber, Power Digital Marketing
[email protected]

For The Vitamin Shoppe:
Dalisbeth Galvez, Hunter
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA10996&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tone-it-up-the-for-women-by-women-nutrition-line-fitness-app-and-community-arrives-at-the-vitamin-shoppe-nationwide-301312321.html

SOURCE Tone It Up

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA10996&Transmission_Id=202106150805PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA10996&DateId=20210615
