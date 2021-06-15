Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Announces the Launch of Online and Offline Concerts in Dubai and USA for Fall 2021

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company") announces the launch of fall carnival with live concert projects in Dubai and the United States in October 2021.

With the COVID-19 vaccinations reaching more people, many countries have resumed arrangements of live events. In light of these changes, Color Star plans to hold offline concerts and music festivals starting October this year. As an entertainment technology company, Color Star's business is divided into two parts: live entertainment and online technology. As the pandemic is phasing out, Color Star will resume live concerts and music festival activities as soon as possible.

The Company plans to hold two live music festivals in Dubai and the United States, featuring electronic dance music (EDM). More than 100,000 people are expected to participate in these events. The Company CEO, Mr. Luke Lu, commented: "The long-awaited live music festival will soon come live. This music festival features electronic music, and the Company will invite top DJs and distinctive bands from around the world to perform. Equipped with top-notch technology and equipment, the Company will create a fully "intelligent" dream stage. I believe that our music festival site will bring our audience a brand-new live experience. Meanwhile, this music festival will also be broadcasted simultaneously online, where we will utilize virtual reality (VR) technology to give online audiences an enhanced experience that resembles live events on scene."

Color Star is a technology company with a strong entertainment core. The Company relies on its own entertainment advantages and strengths to create a perfect offline and online business. The combination of these two gives the Company synergy as well as a more diversified business model, where more entertainment features will enrich the online experience and where more advanced technology will enhance the offline live concert experience, so that everyone can have better audio and visual enjoyment. We believe that technology will change the future of the entertainment industry.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. And CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com

