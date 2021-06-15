Volta Charging Reaches 100 Charging Stations In Maryland

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Industries, Inc. ("Volta Charging"), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, today announced that it has reached a joint milestone of 100 brand-sponsored, complimentary charging stations located in prime locations across Maryland.

In partnership with the Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) and Giant Food, along with local attractions such as the Mall of Columbia and Inner Harbor in Baltimore, there are now 100 sponsored Volta Charging stations available to Maryland EV drivers - giving them access to convenient and reliable charging on the go. Volta Charging equipment incorporates marketing messaging on the charging station's screens which allows the public to utilize the chargers at no cost.

This milestone in Maryland illustrates how state and local governments can successfully work with private entities to support the networked charging infrastructure necessary to enable the growing adoption of EVs. Volta Charging has received financial assistance for 64 chargers at 22 locations throughout the state and counting via MEA's Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Rebate Program, which has helped incentivize the deployment of over 5,000 residential and commercial charging stations across the state since 2014.

Reliable and convenient charging infrastructure will be needed to support a shift in consumer mobility, a shift that underscores the importance of creating widespread, universal access to alternative energy sources. Optimizing charger deployment for the grid, the transportation system, site hosts, and consumers is more essential now than ever before.

"This public-private partnership with Volta Charging and Giant is yet another testament to Maryland's standing as a national leader in transportation electrification," stated Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. "Expanding access to electric vehicle charging infrastructure is critical to achieving both our emissions reduction and EV deployment goals, while serving the needs of Marylanders and visitors alike."

"We now have 74 Volta kiosks installed at Giant Food locations across our market area," said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. "As part of our continued sustainability commitments, we are furthering our actions to reduce carbon emissions through our business practices and key partnerships. We are happy to partner with Volta to provide on-site charging options for our EV customers, and a quick, convenient, and complimentary service that supports their personal efforts to live more sustainably."

"We're proud to work with Maryland Energy Administration to provide greater access to open, reliable and convenient charging infrastructure that underpins the massive shift to electric vehicles," said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta Charging. "Volta is a key component of Giant Food's visionary Better Neighbor program focused on building healthy communities today and tomorrow. This relationship allowed us to work together with the state of Maryland to offer alternative fueling solutions for drivers at the places they like to go, while also supporting the goal of wellness and a cleaner environment for all Marylanders."

Volta Charging's unique charging stations – which feature large, eye-catching digital displays – provide an optimal content viewing experience for drivers who plug in their vehicles when and where they shop. Volta Charging's digital media network delivers a high value, diversified audience reach of more than 70 million consumers in 14 of the 15 largest designated market areas. Volta media charging stations also offer brands a dynamic content experience, including activation and engagement opportunities. Brands running campaigns on Volta charging stations report experiencing positive results in brand awareness and increased purchase intent; in addition, Volta's business partners who choose to have Volta charging stations installed report an increase in spend, dwell time and engagement on site.

About Volta Charging

Volta Charging is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta Charging's vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers' daily routines, Volta Charging's goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta Charging's unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts' and strategic partners' core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.

In February 2021, Volta and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on energy sustainability and decarbonizing transportation, announced they entered into a business combination agreement. Upon the closing of the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, the combined entity will be named Volta Inc. and remain on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "VLTA".

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volta-charging-reaches-100-charging-stations-in-maryland-301312036.html

SOURCE Volta