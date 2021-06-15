NaturalShrimp Announces Engagement with Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC

PR Newswire

DALLAS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), the aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today announced that it has engaged Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC ("Lake Street"), a research-powered investment bank, as its Capital Markets advisor given its deep understanding of the fast-growing aquaculture and ag-tech ecosystem. More specifically, Lake Street will provide capital markets, mergers, acquisitions, licensing and strategic investment counsel to Natural Shrimp as it executes its growth strategy. In conjunction with this engagement, the company expects to complete it uplisting to the Nasdaq Stock Market in early third quarter 2021.

"As we move forward into production and commercialization at our Midwest facilities, our engagement with Lake Street will empower us to move more quickly as we grow our capacity and volume," said William Delgado, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of NaturalShrimp. "Key upcoming milestones for NaturalShrimp will be to move to regular weekly production as we continue to stock shrimp in both the Texas and the Iowa production facilities, and the addition of equipment, technologies and facilities to expand production. With Lake Street as our partner, we can explore the option to merge, acquire, or invest in complementary businesses, allowing us to accomplish our goals at a much faster rate."

About Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC

Founded in 2012, Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC is a full-service boutique investment bank focused on dynamic high-growth companies and sectors of the economy. Its research enables institutional investors to understand emerging secular trends and identify innovative companies best positioned to benefit. Lake Street provides access to capital, mergers and acquisitions advice, and strategic counsel with a focus on building relationships to unlock value and growth. At the core of everything we do is our commitment to providing informed advice and exceptional service to our clients. For more information visit www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com.

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

