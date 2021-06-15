Shentel Expands its Glo Fiber High-Speed Fiber Optic Network to Lynchburg, Va.

PR Newswire

EDINBURG, Va., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), today announced availability of its fiber-optic network in the city of Lynchburg, Va., to residential and business customers. With the addition of Lynchburg, Glo Fiber's expansive regional network now reaches more than 42,000 households and growing.

Launched in 2019, Glo Fiber delivers next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) gigabit broadband Internet access, live streaming TV and digital home phone service to the Virginia communities of Harrisonburg, Staunton, Front Royal, Winchester, Salem, and, most recently, Roanoke. With a belief that everybody deserves better Internet, Glo Fiber leverages Shentel's 6,800-mile regional fiber network to ensure high speeds, low latency, and fair pricing. In addition, Shentel prides itself on providing superior local customer service across all of its markets including the growing list of Glo Fiber communities.

"We are proud to offer Glo Fiber in Lynchburg as a multi-gigabit fiber-optic network that addresses all the needs for today's connected home and small business with a robust and scalable technology," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "We are excited to continue the expansion of Glo Fiber's footprint to further connect residents and business owners with a premium product, superior local service, and choice in their Internet service provider."

Glo Fiber offers three tiers of symmetrical fiber high-speed Internet access, streaming TV and unlimited local and long distance phone service. Glo TV service is delivered via an app and is compatible with Apple TV, Amazon's Fire Stick and many smart TVs with embedded streaming software. Glo pricing is all-inclusive with no additional fees or surcharges excluding taxes.

"We are excited Shentel is expanding its offering of residential gigabit broadband in the City of Lynchburg. This significant capital investment will add a new competitive alternative to our broadband infrastructure for both business and residential customers," said Reid Wodicka, Interim City Manager.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com. For more information about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).

ABOUT SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; tower colocation leasing; and wireless voice and data. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service ("PCS") Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland and Kentucky. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

