Bill Flutie joins PureCycle Technologies as director of special events procurement

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bill Flutie joins PureCycle Technologies as director of special events procurement

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

New PureCycle director to oversee intersection of sports and sustainability in Florida market

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., June 15, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) announces the addition of 25-year tech veteran Bill Flutie to its management team as director of special events procurement. Flutie will oversee stadiums, festivals, events and universities to develop sustainability initiatives with a focus on the Florida market.

The_Flutie_Brothers.jpg

"Bill brings over 25 years of experience to our management team," said Mike Otworth, PureCycle CEO. "His passion for clean oceans and drive to revolutionize the transformation of waste into sustainable products will continue to push PureCycle ahead of the game."

Before joining PureCycle, Flutie was the vice president of sales and marketing for Riversoft, a leader in home healthcare agency software. Prior to that, he worked with Agere Systems, formerly Lucent Microelectronics (now LSI Logic), which designs, manufactures, sells, and licenses Agere IP products. Flutie was part of the founding team of a successful electronic manufacturers' representative company, Integrated Technology, Inc. He also held senior sales positions at Global IP Solutions, Phillips-Signetics, and Seven-Ten Storage.

Flutie holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Brown University, where he played varsity football and was captain of the baseball team. Bill comes from a sporting family; his brother is Doug Flutie, former Heisman trophy winner and NFL quarterback.

"My two passions in life are sports and the love of the ocean. I live in a beach community, and it saddens me to see the plastic waste that washes ashore," Flutie said. "In my role with PureCycle, I work with professional and college sports programs to recycle plastic which keeps it out of landfills and waterways, so I get to focus on both passions at the same time."

About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into virgin-like resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in virgin-like polypropylene suitable for any PP market. To learn more, visit purecycletech.com.

Laura Mansfield
Tombras
(865) 599-9968
[email protected]

PureCycle_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=FL08775&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bill-flutie-joins-purecycle-technologies-as-director-of-special-events-procurement-301311690.html

SOURCE PureCycle Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL08775&Transmission_Id=202106150841PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL08775&DateId=20210615
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment