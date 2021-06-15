Wendy's® Expands Partnership With Adult Swim On Hit Series Rick And Morty

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wubba Lubba Grub Grub! Wendy's® and Adult Swim's Rick and Morty are back at it again. Today they announced year two of a wide-ranging partnership tied to the Emmy ® Award-winning hit series' fifth season, premiering this Sunday, June 20. Signature elements of this season's promotion include two new show themed mixes in more than 5,000 Coca-Cola Freestyle machines in Wendy's locations across the country, free Wendy's in-app delivery and a restaurant pop-up in Los Angeles with a custom fan drive-thru experience.

"Wendy's is such a great partner, we had to continue our cosmic journey with them," said Tricia Melton, CMO of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. "Thanks to them and Coca-Cola, fans can celebrate Rick and Morty Day with a Portal Time Lemon Lime in one hand and a BerryJerryboree in the other. And to quote the wise Rick Sanchez from season 4, we looked right into the bleeding jaws of capitalism and said, yes daddy please."

"We're big fans of Rick and Morty and continuing another season with our partnership with entertainment powerhouse Adult Swim," said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for the Wendy's Company. "We love finding authentic ways to connect with this passionate fanbase and are excited to extend the Rick and Morty experience into our menu, incredible content and great delivery deals all season long."

Thanks to the innovative team at Coca-Cola, fans will be able to sip on two new flavor mixes created especially for the series starting on Wednesday, June 16 at more than 5,000 Wendy's locations through August 22, the date of the Rick and Morty season five finale.

Mello Yello BerryJerryboree Mello Yello Portal Time Lemon Lime Both flavors will also be available in zero sugar options as well.



To sweeten the deal, fans can score free delivery from Wendy's in-app* from June 17 – July 1, no minimum purchase necessary.

"Choice and customization are not fads – they're here to stay," said Eric Lewis, Coca-Cola Freestyle Marketing Director. "We're tapping into that reality and celebrating the passion of Rick and Morty fans by creating these limited-time, custom drinks just for them."

Fans in the Los Angeles area can visit Morty's, a weekend-long restaurant pop-up at Wendy's Panorama City location on June 18-20. Navigate your spaceship or car through a custom LED drive-thru experience, receive a Rick and Morty themed menu and be one of the lucky few to enjoy the limited-edition Pickle Rick Pickle Frosty®, a pickle twist on the iconic Vanilla Frosty®, only available at Morty's.

The continued partnership will bring Wendy's fans nationwide "fresh" access to Rick and Morty across a variety of touchpoints including the restaurant pop-up, in-store branding, and new custom content on linear and digital to celebrate Global Rick and Morty Dayand the premiere of season five.

"Wendy's and Adult Swim's partnership has brought content to fans in the most authentic and creative ways beginning with our Adult Swim Festival in 2019," says Katrina Cukaj, Lead of Ad Sales & Partnerships, WarnerMedia. "We are thrilled to continue growing our relationship with Wendy's for a second year to reach consumers across multiple platforms in bigger and more exciting ways."

Global Rick and Morty Day kicks off the worldwide premiere of season five around the world starting on Sunday, June 20 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S.

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

About Adult Swim

Adult Swim(AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is WarnerMedia's #1 brand for young adults offering original and acquired animated and live-action series. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT) on its linear channel, and also available through HBO Max, Adult Swim is basic cable's #1 network with persons 18-34 and 18-49, and is seen in 94 million U.S. home, reaching over 40 million viewers via HBO Max.

About Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics

Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC) brings together Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang and Turner Classic Movies (TCM), as well as Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation. Among the iconic franchises, series and characters under the GKYAC banner are Looney Tunes, DC's animated Super Heroes, Rick and Morty, Craig of the Creek, the classic Hanna-Barbera library, Tom and Jerry, Scooby-Doo, Warner Bros.' unrivalled film library, and many more.

GKYAC's mission is to be the premiere global provider of kids, family, young adults, and classics content and brands. The group's programming supplies unique and compelling content for HBO MAX, WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer platform. Uniting these award-winning networks and innovative brands helps maximize opportunities and growth potential, both as standalone businesses and as content generators, to drive and support its franchises, cross-studio initiatives as well as ratings.

Warner Bros. GKYAC's content is currently distributed in 192 countries around the world and the division's networks are in 500 million homes, delivered through more than 65 channels in 31 languages.

* Offer valid June 17, 2021 – July 1, 2021 on delivery orders via the Wendy's App only. Wendy's App download and registration required. Offer available at participating U.S. Wendy's. Not valid on third-party delivery platforms. Subject to cancellation at any time. See Wendy's App for further details.

** Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wendys-expands-partnership-with-adult-swim-on-hit-series-rick-and-morty-301312513.html

SOURCE The Wendy's Company