IQST - iQSTEL Announces Upgrade To OTCQB In Route To NASDAQ Uplisting

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced the company has been upgraded to the OTCQB by OTC Markets.

iQSTEL is a PCAOB Audited, fully reporting, publicly traded company quoted on the OTC Markets. iQSTEL reported over $44 million in annual sales for 2020 generated from leading edge telecommunications and technology services delivered in 15 countries. Management has forecasted and is on track to achieving $60.5 million in revenue for 2021 before any contribution from an ongoing merger and acquisition campaign.

"The OTCQB Qualification we have achieved is milestone that we intend as a demonstration of our commitment to reaching our stated NASDAQ uplisting goal," said Leandro Iglesias, CEO of iQSTEL, Inc.

About iQSTEL Inc.:

iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based publicly-listed company offering leading-edge Telecommunication, Technology and Fintech Services for Global Markets, with presence in 13 countries. The company provides services to the Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Liquid Fuel Distribution, Chemical and Financial Services Industries. iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions: Telecom, Technology, Fintech and Blockchain, with worldwide B2B and B2C customer relations operating through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, Global Money One and itsBchain. The Company has an extensive portfolio of products and services for its clients: SMS, VoIP, 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel Marketing, IoT Smart Electric Vehicle Platform, iQ Batteries for Electric Vehicles, IoT Smart Gas Platform, IoT Smart Tank Platform, Visa Debit Card, Money Remittance, Mobile Number Portability Application MNPA (Blockchain Platform) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace (Blockchain Platform).

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

iQSTEL Inc.

IR US Phone: +1 646-740-0907

IR Email: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqst--iqstel-announces-upgrade-to-otcqb-in-route-to-nasdaq-uplisting-301312549.html

SOURCE iQSTEL, Inc.