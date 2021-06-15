Sabre partners with GOPASS Global to mitigate travel risks while increasing confidence to travel

PR Newswire

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, has partnered with travel risk management platform GOPASS Global to help deliver its game-changing COVID-19 biosecurity risk analytics capabilities to the travel industry.

GOPASS Global solutions support both corporate and leisure travelers to recommence travel with confidence through the use of advanced analytics to deliver a single view of all the biosecurity risk elements of a trip. Joining the Sabre Developer Partner platform will help GOPASS Global to further improve its competitive position in the global travel marketplace, while further expanding Sabre's innovative open platform, which sits at the intersection of supply and demand.

GOPASS travel risk management capabilities are now available to travel agents across the globe. By integrating with Sabre's shopping APIs, GOPASS populates a quantifiable risk score onto each travel option and displays the information to agents, who are then able to better advise their customers.

"For the travel industry to open up, recover and grow, it is vital that we are able to reduce and mitigate the risk of travel so we can instill renewed confidence in travel for both the leisure and corporate traveler," said Mark Radford, CEO, GOPASS Global. "It's clear leisure travelers want to know about potential travel risks so they can avoid or mitigate them. But this is especially critical for corporate travel as we learn to live with this pandemic. Companies need to ensure they are taking their duty of care to employees seriously when it comes to travel. It's essential, therefore that travel agents, and ultimately travelers, have all of the critical information they need at their fingertips when planning their trip to make the decisions that are right for them."

Powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, GOPASS Travel Risk Optimizer provides travelers with an end-to-end analysis of all aspects of travel and their risk exposure in the cycle of travel, including arrival and exit restrictions, flight routes and transit, airports, airline and aircraft type, seat class and travel advisories. GOPASS Global data also looks at country conditions such as infection rates, government policies and data reliability. Putting this all together, agents can obtain a risk score out of ten per flight itinerary, enabling them to clearly identify the lowest risk rates overall.

"Sabre's vast portfolio of services allows Developer Partners to create value across the entire traveler journey; from inspiration, and shopping to post booking so we're thrilled to be supporting GOPASS Global as one of Sabre's approved developer partners," said Marcos Pinedo, vice president, partner solutions for Sabre Travel Solutions. "GOPASS Global helps to simplify and shorten the shopping and booking workflow for agents by providing all information required at shopping time, helping them to be true travel experts for their customers and enabling travelers to recommence travel with confidence. Our new partnership with GOPASS Global is also a testament to Sabre's ongoing commitment to breaking down walls in the travel technology industry at a time when collaboration is more important than ever."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com .

About GOPASS Global

GOPASS Global is a travel risk management platform that uses advanced analytics to manage corporate travel duty of care in a COVID-impacted world. The platform provides an end-to-end view of all the aspects of an employee's travel and their risk of exposure in the cycle of travel. Aggregating real-time data from different reliable data sources, GOPASS Global has developed the ability to create an objective and quantifiable risk score that summarizes the biosecurity risk associated with all primary aspects of the customer's itinerary, including country of origin, destination and any stops, airline and even aircraft type.

SABR-F

Sabre Contacts:

Media

Kristin Hays

[email protected]

Heidi Castle

[email protected]

Investors

Kevin Crissey

[email protected]

GOPASS Global Contact:

Michael Yates

GOPASS Global Communications

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +852 9023 0983

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabre-partners-with-gopass-global-to-mitigate-travel-risks-while-increasing-confidence-to-travel-301312574.html

SOURCE Sabre Corporation