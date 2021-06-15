Primo Water Corporation Announces Appointment of Shayron Barnes-Selby as Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

PR Newswire

TAMPA, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), a leading provider of water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe as well as a leading provider of water dispensers, purified and spring bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada, today announced the appointment of Shayron Barnes-Selby as Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Barnes-Selby will report directly to Tom Harrington, Primo's Chief Executive Officer.

In this role, Ms. Barnes-Selby will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of the end-to-end diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) framework and program across Primo's global footprint. She will lead Primo's DEI Committee and partner with the executive leadership team to develop, implement and promote DEI strategies and best practices and embed them into the culture and operations of the business.

"We are excited to announce the promotion of Shayron into this new and crucial role for the organization," said Mr. Harrington. "At Primo, we are committed to creating a truly inclusive work culture that empowers diversity of thought and background. True to our values, our focus is on creating an environment that recognizes and embraces the whole person and respects and celebrates our differences. Shayron has a proven track record of success in our industry, and as Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer she will play a pivotal role in ensuring that Primo's culture and operations reflect the diversity of people, perspectives and experiences of the communities we serve across the globe."

Ms. Barnes-Selby previously served as Vice President – Environmental Social Governance (ESG). "I want to thank Shayron for her instrumental role in standing up our Environmental Social Governance (ESG) program at Primo," said Jay Wells, Chief Financial Officer. "Under her leadership, we have made significant progress in our cornerstone ESG initiatives, water stewardship and carbon neutrality – achieving carbon neutral certification for U.S. and European operations, receiving multiple certifications from the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) and remaining on target to reach full AWS compliance of all key owned spring sources by 2025. ESG is a core strategic pillar of our business and we will launch a global search for a new Vice President of ESG who will drive the execution of policies, processes and programs across the business."

Ms. Barnes-Selby brings over 30 years of service in the bottled water industry to the role. As Vice President, Government Affairs and Quality Services, she represented and promoted Primo's interests with regulators and legislators at the state and federal levels. For many years, she has been an active advocate on behalf of the bottled water industry. In 2006, Ms. Barnes-Selby was awarded the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) Directors' Award for her advocacy efforts and commitment to the bottled water industry. In 2016, she was elected to serve as IBWA chairwoman, becoming the second woman to hold this position in the trade association's 60-year history. Ms. Barnes-Selby was inducted into the IBWA Hall of Fame in 2018.

