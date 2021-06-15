Ally Financial schedules release of second quarter 2021 financial results

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its second quarter 2021 financial results for Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The press release will be issued at 7:30 a.m. ET via PR Newswire and on the Ally Press Room website (http://media.ally.com).

Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Information: Dial 844-530-6677 (or +1-508-637-5641 for international access) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter the conference ID code 7296508.

The conference call will also be webcast live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (http://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html).

The presentation and financial supplement will be posted in the Events & Presentations section of Ally's Investor Relations website July 20, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

Archive: A taped replay of this call will be made available from noon ET on July 20, 2021, until July 27, 2021. Please dial 855-859-2056 (or +1-404-537-3406 for international access) and enter the conference ID code 7296508 to access the taped replay. A replay of the webcast will also be made available on the Ally Investor Relations website.

