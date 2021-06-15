Canoo Debuts Air Purifying Climate Control with UV Technology

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Canoo Debuts Air Purifying Climate Control with UV Technology

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Eliminates Germs, Viruses and Odors from Cabin Air

PR Newswire

DALLAS, June 15, 2021

DALLAS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV), a company manufacturing breakthrough electric vehicle (EVs) has shared details about its virus killing cabin climate control with Air Purifying qualities. The Wellness Package enhances interior air quality, attacks odors and kills viruses instantly, including Covid-19, and will be pre-loaded in the Premium and Adventure packages of its Lifestyle Vehicle.

Lifestyle_Vehicle_Adventure_Rear_Seat_with_Air_Vent.jpg

Canoo's Air Purifying Climate Control enhances interior air quality and kills viruses instantly, including Covid-19.

"Our air purifying technology is designed to keep cabin interiors odor and germ free. Built for families, ride hailing and road-trips our UV-light technology instantly kills viruses, improves air quality and provides peace of mind – that we could all use right now," said Tony Aquila, CEO & Executive Chairman, Canoo Inc. "Covid-19 changed the way we think about health – and we're passing on that future proofing to our customers, and everyone that rides with them."

Kills Viruses Instantly & Sanitizes the Air

The Air Purifying system in Canoo's LV Premium and Adventure combines UV-A and UV-C lights with a Titanium Dioxide coated filter to generate a photocatalytic process that breaks down pollutants and airborne particles on a molecular level. To put it simply, the UV light chemically activates the filter which then captures gases, like odors, and tiny particles, like cigarette smoke, germs and viruses.

The chemical process in Canoo's filtration systems eliminates viruses and odors upon contact, while HEPA filters capture and store particles, disarming them over time. Our filtration system is not only faster in eliminating viruses, but also more cost effective for our customers than HEPA filters – which fill up over time and need frequent maintenance or replacement. Canoo's chemically activated air purifier is expected to last the lifetime of the vehicle, lowering the overall cost of ownership and providing peace of mind for owners 1 through 4.

Canoo's internal thermal management systems were originally designed in 2018 well ahead of rising awareness of advanced public health measures. Our future-focused team recognized that a globally aging population, and immuno-compromised individuals would become top of mind in the coming years and protecting health via air quality would be critical. In line with our mission to bring EVs to everyone, Canoo's Wellness Package is equally useful for families, carpooling or rideshare, long commutes and more.

About Canoo

Canoo has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 500 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses. For more information, please visit www.canoo.com. 

For Canoo press materials, including photos, please visit press.canoo.com. For investors, please visit investors.canoo.com.

canoo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA11077&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canoo-debuts-air-purifying-climate-control-with-uv-technology-301312144.html

SOURCE Canoo

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA11077&Transmission_Id=202106150900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA11077&DateId=20210615
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment