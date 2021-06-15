Wheels Up Launches Comprehensive Private Aviation Solution for Corporate Travel Needs "UP For Business" Focuses on Customized Offerings for Companies of Any Size

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, today is introducing "UP for Business," a new customizable solution established within Wheels Up to meet the travel needs of corporate clients. "UP For Business" is structured and scaled to deliver on all corporate private flight needs ranging from aircraft charter to aircraft management as well as aircraft ownership solutions. Corporate clients will also have the ability to utilize flexible spending with Wheels Up prefunded amounts to book either private jet travel on Wheels Up or commercial travel on Wheels Up's partner, Delta Air Lines.

Reporting into Wheels Up Chief Sales Officer Ken Napolitano, airline industry veteran and Wheels Up Senior Vice President Robert Bourrier will lead the vertical that supports small, medium, and custom corporate charter solutions as well as provide expertise and support for aircraft management and whole aircraft sales. The program is rooted in Wheels Up's standards of safety, service, and reliability while also being structured to the very specific needs of corporate travel.

"UP for Business" includes the following services to fit the unique needs of each client:

Grants access to one of the largest fleets in private aviation, as well as commercial air travel with Delta, all in one convenient account

Provides dedicated account managers and a dedicated Key Account Desk to fully evaluate and understand the needs of the client and produce tailored solutions which optimize spend and efficiency

Offers a turn-key solution for acquiring aircraft, upgrading aircraft, or divesting of a fleet

Arranges uniquely designed programs for companies that own one or more aircraft to lower the cost of ownership and to provide hands-on maintenance management

"As corporate travel demand continues to grow, UP For Business is an ideal solution for companies of any size including C-suite and corporate travelers," said Napolitano. "The travel needs of each company are unique and different. We recognize our job is to be a partner in the process so that our talented sales team, who have decades worth of combined experience, can help optimize a private aviation solution to meet the financial goals and travel needs of every business client we serve."

Wheels Up and Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE: ASPL) announced a SPAC merger earlier this year. The merger is expected to close near the end of the second quarter 2021. The Company recently announced record earnings of $261.7 million in revenue for Q1 of 2021 and saw a 56% year-over-year increase to 9,896 members.

To learn more, visit wheelsup.com/up-for-business for more details.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up, a leading demand generator in private aviation, offers a total private aviation solution that includes world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up, which was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, is uniquely positioned to offer its Customers and Members access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book, and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

All Wheels Up flights are operated by our DOT/FAA-authorized air carrier subsidiaries (Wheels Up Private Jets LLC, Gama Aviation LLC, Mountain Aviation LLC, Sterling Aviation LLC, and TWC Aviation LLC) or by an approved vendor air carrier that has undergone our safety assessment.

