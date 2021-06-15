Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (HPIL), Announces it is launching Apogee Dynamics Ltd

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces that it has joined forces with a group led by L. Ferrox Tutinean to launch Apogee Dynamics Ltd a company that Cybernetic Technologies is a majority owner. The Company was founded for the purpose of developing a unique and disruptive battery/power source that will need utility-dependent charging only for yearly diagnostics and repairs while in use for such vehicles as Automobiles, Boats, and many other forms of transportation.

The Company quotes: "WE MANUFACTURE POWER TRAINS THAT BUILD THEIR ENERGY RESERVES WHILE IN USE INSTEAD OF PLUGGING THEM INTO A POWER OUTLET." To have Mr. Tutinean the developer of such ground-breaking technology brings an amazing background with the US Navy and Marines covering a combined 22 years, along with being employed within the USA Military industrial Complex. Mr. Tutinean furthermore worked at the Naval Weapons Laboratory, Material Science division. He was involved in the construction of the B-One Bomber. His experience and work history are vast and includes investment technology analyst. Mr. Tutinean is registered with MENSA an organization wherein only 2% of the population qualify. Mr. Tutinean will act as the President", said Stephen Brown who will act as the CEO of Apogee Dynamics Ltd.

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

