PR Newswire

CARY, N.C., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that Joshua Harley, its Chief Executive Officer, and Marco Fregenal, its President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Roth Virtual London Conference on Tuesday, June 22. The conference will consist of small group and one-on-one investor meetings by invitation only.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.fathomrealty.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:

Roger Pondel/Laurie Berman

PondelWilkinson Inc.

[email protected]

(310) 279-5980

Marco Fregenal

President and CFO

Fathom Holdings Inc.

[email protected]

(888) 455-6040

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fathom-to-participate-in-roth-virtual-london-conference-301312301.html

SOURCE Fathom Realty