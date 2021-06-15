PR Newswire
CARY, N.C., June 15, 2021
CARY, N.C., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that Joshua Harley, its Chief Executive Officer, and Marco Fregenal, its President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Roth Virtual London Conference on Tuesday, June 22. The conference will consist of small group and one-on-one investor meetings by invitation only.
About Fathom Holdings Inc.
Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.fathomrealty.com.
Investor Relations and Media Contacts:
Roger Pondel/Laurie Berman
PondelWilkinson Inc.
[email protected]
(310) 279-5980
Marco Fregenal
President and CFO
Fathom Holdings Inc.
[email protected]
(888) 455-6040
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fathom-to-participate-in-roth-virtual-london-conference-301312301.html
SOURCE Fathom Realty
Please Login to leave a comment