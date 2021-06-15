Econic Crop Solutions Announces Joint Venture Agreement With Burnin Grass Boutique

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Econic Crop Solutions Announces Joint Venture Agreement With Burnin Grass Boutique

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PENSACOLA, Fla., June 15, 2021

PENSACOLA, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Econic Crop Solutions Inc, a Division of ZA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: ZAAG) is pleased to announce that it has executed a joint venture agreement with Burnin Grass Boutique to supply high quality wellness products to First Nations dispensaries across Canada. The management team at Econic is pleased with the new business arrangement because it compliments the company's existing strong commitment to quality control in all facets of the First Nations cannabis industry. The company has developed and also grows some of the best strains of cannabis available today for the wellness products market. It also maintains a centralized and quality-controlled manufacturing facility for the production of all the grow pods which it leases and operates with First Nations partners.

News of the joint venture has spread quickly amongst First Nations communities. There are currently over 150  indigenous cannabis dispensaries across Canada that are open to the public and the company has received requests from coast to coast to supply its high quality wellness products to many of these stores. The demand for the products is high for two main reasons. Firstly, cannabis wellness products have been used as traditional medicine in these communities for hundreds of years; secondly, quality control is important in the wellness products market and the Econic/Burnin Grass joint venture provides those assurances.

When asked to comment on the news, Wade Eno, CEO of Econic stated, "We are excited about this new arrangement to sell and distribute our quality products through First Nations communities right across Canada. The response has been very encouraging and this joint venture agreement provides the guaranteed market for all the products we can produce without us having to create a new product marketing vehicle. At the same time we maintain the flexibility to open our own direct sales dispensaries in select locations."

John Morgan, President of ZA Group, stated, "The North American cannabis and hemp products industry has experienced many ups and downs over the past several years with the adoption of legalized sales. I believe that the Econics model of developing and implementing quality control practises in all aspects of the production side and then forming strategic joint ventures to target specific market sectors will be the winning recipe for success today and in the future."  

Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

favicon.png?sn=CG10910&sd=2021-06-15 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/econic-crop-solutions-announces-joint-venture-agreement-with-burnin-grass-boutique-301312492.html

SOURCE Econic Crop Solutions Inc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG10910&Transmission_Id=202106150900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG10910&DateId=20210615
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment