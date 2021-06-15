Econic Crop Solutions Announces Joint Venture Agreement With Burnin Grass Boutique

PR Newswire

PENSACOLA, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Econic Crop Solutions Inc, a Division of ZA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: ZAAG) is pleased to announce that it has executed a joint venture agreement with Burnin Grass Boutique to supply high quality wellness products to First Nations dispensaries across Canada. The management team at Econic is pleased with the new business arrangement because it compliments the company's existing strong commitment to quality control in all facets of the First Nations cannabis industry. The company has developed and also grows some of the best strains of cannabis available today for the wellness products market. It also maintains a centralized and quality-controlled manufacturing facility for the production of all the grow pods which it leases and operates with First Nations partners.

News of the joint venture has spread quickly amongst First Nations communities. There are currently over 150 indigenous cannabis dispensaries across Canada that are open to the public and the company has received requests from coast to coast to supply its high quality wellness products to many of these stores. The demand for the products is high for two main reasons. Firstly, cannabis wellness products have been used as traditional medicine in these communities for hundreds of years; secondly, quality control is important in the wellness products market and the Econic/Burnin Grass joint venture provides those assurances.

When asked to comment on the news, Wade Eno, CEO of Econic stated, "We are excited about this new arrangement to sell and distribute our quality products through First Nations communities right across Canada. The response has been very encouraging and this joint venture agreement provides the guaranteed market for all the products we can produce without us having to create a new product marketing vehicle. At the same time we maintain the flexibility to open our own direct sales dispensaries in select locations."

John Morgan, President of ZA Group, stated, "The North American cannabis and hemp products industry has experienced many ups and downs over the past several years with the adoption of legalized sales. I believe that the Econics model of developing and implementing quality control practises in all aspects of the production side and then forming strategic joint ventures to target specific market sectors will be the winning recipe for success today and in the future."

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/econic-crop-solutions-announces-joint-venture-agreement-with-burnin-grass-boutique-301312492.html

SOURCE Econic Crop Solutions Inc