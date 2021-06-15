Athyrium Capital Management, LP Buys Recro Pharma Inc

Investment company Athyrium Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Recro Pharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Athyrium Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Athyrium Capital Management, LP owns 2 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Athyrium Capital Management, LP. Also check out:
1. Athyrium Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Athyrium Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Athyrium Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Athyrium Capital Management, LP keeps buying
- New Purchases: REPH,
For the details of Athyrium Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/athyrium+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Athyrium Capital Management, LP
- Progenity Inc (PROG) - 27,031,626 shares, 95.44% of the total portfolio.
- Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) - 2,202,420 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
Athyrium Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Recro Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.54 and $5.04, with an estimated average price of $3.61. The stock is now traded at around $2.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 2,202,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Athyrium Capital Management, LP. Also check out:
1. Athyrium Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Athyrium Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Athyrium Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Athyrium Capital Management, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment