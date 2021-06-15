Athyrium Capital Management, LP Buys Recro Pharma Inc

New Purchases: REPH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Recro Pharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Athyrium Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Athyrium Capital Management, LP owns 2 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Athyrium Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/athyrium+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Progenity Inc (PROG) - 27,031,626 shares, 95.44% of the total portfolio. Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) - 2,202,420 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. New Position

Athyrium Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Recro Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.54 and $5.04, with an estimated average price of $3.61. The stock is now traded at around $2.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 2,202,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.