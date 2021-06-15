Ping Identity Launches New Partner Sales Certification to Help Global Partner Network Thrive

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ping Identity Launches New Partner Sales Certification to Help Global Partner Network Thrive

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image



Ping+Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, launched a new Sales+Certification+Program that will help its world-class network of channel partners grow their businesses.



Ping Identity’s new Sales Certification Program is designed to increase the knowledge of the Ping Identity Global Partner Network by better identifying opportunities that solve customers’ identity and access management challenges. The Ping Identity Global Partner Network is composed of leading solutions providers, systems integrators, distributors, and technology companies that help enterprises simplify how they secure and personalize digital experiences for their workforce and customers.



“Our commitment to channel partner success has never been stronger,” said Beth Drew, vice president of channel sales, Ping Identity. “Certifying Channel Sellers is a crucial step in bringing best of breed, hybrid identity and access management solutions to customers aiming to accelerate their digital transformation in 2021 and beyond. We look forward to increasing our channel engagements to ensure partner networks and customers alike can benefit from more seamless and secure online experiences.”



The Partner Sales Certification helps Ping Identity partners improve their technical acumen and better understand an array of use-cases, qualifications, and objection handling. Through participation, partners will be able to better identify and develop solutions that solve the critical business challenges of complex enterprise customers. Partners can also benefit from networking opportunities, specialization, and career development in the identity and access management (IAM) field through the Program.



For more information on Ping Identity’s Partner Sales Certification Program, current partners can reach out to their Channel Account Manager and new partners can complete an application+here.



About Ping Identity



Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over 60% of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.



Follow Us on Twitter: %40PingIdentity+%0A
Join us on LinkedIn: Ping+Identity+%0A
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV+%0A
Like Us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210615005193r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005193/en/



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment