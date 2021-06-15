SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates USCR, KNL, CBAN, GRA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



U.S. Concrete, Inc. ( USCR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Vulcan Materials Company for $74.00 per share. If you are a U.S. Concrete shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Knoll, Inc. (: KNL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Herman Miller, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Knoll shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of Herman Miller common stock for each share of Knoll common stock they own. If you are a Knoll shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. ( CBAN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, SouthCrest shareholders have the right to elect to receive cash or Colony Bankcorp stock subject to certain procedures such that approximately 72.5% of SouthCrest shares will be converted to Colony Bankcorp stock. If you are a Colony Bankcorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

W. R. Grace & Co. (: GRA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Standard Industries Holdings Inc. for $70.00 per share in cash. If you are a W. R. Grace shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

