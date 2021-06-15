Vislink Awarded $3.8 Million U.S. Department of Defense Order for Handheld Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Receiver Devices and Accessories

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink ( VISL) (“the Company”), a global technology leader in the collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, announced today that it received an order valued in excess of $3.8 million from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for the supply of handheld intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) receiver devices and accessories. This represents yet another order by U.S armed forces for these ruggedize and lightweight receivers which are designed to display the high-resolution, real-time video imagery transmitted by aerial platforms.



Vislink’s mission-critical, ultra-low latency equipment supplies broadcast quality video to enhance situational awareness and improve tactical and operational results in a range of applications. As an industry leader, Vislink offers a wide range of technological solutions, including wireless cameras, satellite communications, airborne systems, microwave point-to-point, central receive sites and portable systems.

“We are honored to continue to be chosen by U.S military forces to serve as a go-to source for best-in-class video performance technology. Vislink’s enduring relationship with the Department of Defense is a testament to the quality of our wireless video communication solutions and the continued crucial need for the real-time, secure video data delivery of actionable intelligence,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink.

To learn more about Vislink’s products and solutions, please contact [email protected] .

About Vislink, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

