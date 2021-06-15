Logo
Qumu Launches 360-Degree Video on Demand for Fully Immersive Enterprise Video Experience

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image



Qumu+Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced the addition of 360° video on demand (VOD) to the Qumu Video Engagement Platform. The platform—which enables the creation, management and delivery of live and on-demand video—now gives users the tools to create even richer video content using the 360-degree VOD capability. As a result, organizations can further enhance employee and customer engagement while leveraging Qumu’s trusted security, editing, analytics and storage capabilities.



As businesses look to keep costs down and find new ways to increase remote engagement, 360° VOD can help create a fully immersive experience without needing viewers to be physically present. The capability was rolled out to select customers ahead of today’s wide launch. Expected uses include enabling aircraft manufacturers to provide jet owners with a customized walk-through tour of an aircraft before it is delivered and allowing car manufacturers to showcase new vehicles to global dealers. It could also help concert promoters to enhance music performance experiences, among other examples. In these use cases, end users get a self-guided, on-demand 3D experience with a swipe of the mouse at their convenience.



“Work from wherever, whenever is here to stay across nearly every industry, and we see the use of 360° VOD as an invaluable tool in ensuring the human connection through video,” said Nick+Ochoa, vice president of product marketing at Qumu. “As we’re already seeing, the use cases across manufacturing, healthcare, travel and utilities are limitless. Incorporating 360-degree video can significantly reduce the need for traditional practices like in-person inspections, meetings and product launches, while enhancing the viewer experience.”



All Qumu Cloud customers with a 360-degree video camera can take advantage of the capability, without an additional fee or plug-in. Unlike anything else in the enterprise video market, 360° VOD fits seamlessly into customers’ current workflows thanks to the ability to embed the 3D videos in places that have traditionally used 2D videos.



For more information about Qumu Cloud or to see 360° VOD in action, please connect+with+us or visit Qumu.com.



About Qumu Corporation


Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210615005469r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005469/en/



