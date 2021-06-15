Prime Healthcare to Implement American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite™, an Innovative Program Aimed at Increasing Patient Survival from In-hospital Cardiac Arrest

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Prime Healthcare to Implement American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite™, an Innovative Program Aimed at Increasing Patient Survival from In-hospital Cardiac Arrest

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image



HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider for workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that Prime Healthcare, an award-winning+health+system operating 46 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, with a workforce of nearly 50,000 employees, has selected to use the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite™ program enterprise-wide by signing a five-year agreement with HealthStream. The full resuscitation skills training and certification program will be offered through HealthStream’s workforce platform, adding to the line-up of other clinical development programs currently provided to Prime Healthcare by HealthStream.



For the past 20 years, the in-hospital survival rate in the U.S. for cardiac-arrest patients receiving CPR has remained close to 26 percent, yet respected medical journals (e.g. Circulation) report that high-quality CPR has a significant impact on survival outcomes. Prime Healthcare’s commitment to procure the best possible resuscitation education program for its clinical staff is indicative of their strong value of delivering quality care—with their performance earning them a ranking among the “Top 15 Health Systems” in the U.S. by Truven. With that objective, Prime Healthcare investigated multiple options in their search for the best resuscitation education available—and they chose the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite program.



“All of our hospitals are dedicated to providing the highest quality of care for our patients—and we believe that starts with our dedicated and highly skilled workforce,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, CEO of Region I and Corporate Chief Medical Officer, Prime Healthcare. “The Red Cross Resuscitation Suite program brings an innovative, highly adaptive, competency-based solution to our healthcare professionals, offering a new standard of excellence in resuscitation education. At Prime Healthcare, we believe this is the best educational option available to further train our staff on resuscitation competency.”



Each of the three courses in the program, ALS, BLS and PALS, incorporates an adaptive learning approach with objective pre-assessments, facilitating more impactful, personalized learning plans with targeted competency development. This approach saves time while increasing learning effectiveness, student engagement, and improving patient outcomes. Moreover, a series of instructive videos and simulations are incorporated in the curricula—using real-life physicians, nurses, and other healthcare staff working in actual hospitals, adding to the realism of the learning experience.



In the first 30 months since its launch, the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite program has been selected by hospitals and health systems in all 50 states, across hundreds of facilities. Upon successful completion of the curricula and skills check with a manikin, a Red Cross digital certificate is earned, which is fully integrated with HealthStream’s platform. The American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite program is based on ILCOR’s (International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation) scientific guidelines, the world’s most authoritative source for resuscitation knowledge that’s available to everyone.



“I believe Prime Healthcare shares our belief that the quality of healthcare is driven by the people who deliver it—as evidenced by their decision to provide their staff with the best resuscitation education program available on the market,” said Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream. “Having delivered multiple workforce solutions to Prime Healthcare over the last several years, I am familiar with their strong culture of patient-centered care and I am, therefore, excited that they chose the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite program, enterprise-wide. We are honored to support Prime Healthcare in their worthy goal to improve community healthcare and provide the very best care to patients.”



To learn more about the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite™ program and the quality of improvements that hospitals and healthcare organizations are realizing from it, go to https%3A%2F%2Fwww.healthstream.com%2Fsolution%2Fresuscitation.



About HealthStream



HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations’ greatest asset: their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, nurse & staff scheduling, clinical education, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream’s corporate office is in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.healthstream.com or call 800-521-0574.



This press release includes certain forward-looking statements (statements other than solely with respect to historical fact) that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. These statements are based upon management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and data currently available to management. This information has been, or in the future may be, included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including that the anticipated financial and strategic benefits of the acquisition may not be realized, as well as the result of risks referenced in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed on February 25, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210615005256r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005256/en/



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment