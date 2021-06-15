Prime Healthcare to Implement American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite™, an Innovative Program Aimed at Increasing Patient Survival from In-hospital Cardiac Arrest





HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider for workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that Prime Healthcare, an award-winning+health+system operating 46 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, with a workforce of nearly 50,000 employees, has selected to use the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite™ program enterprise-wide by signing a five-year agreement with HealthStream. The full resuscitation skills training and certification program will be offered through HealthStream’s workforce platform, adding to the line-up of other clinical development programs currently provided to Prime Healthcare by HealthStream.









For the past 20 years, the in-hospital survival rate in the U.S. for cardiac-arrest patients receiving CPR has remained close to 26 percent, yet respected medical journals (e.g. Circulation) report that high-quality CPR has a significant impact on survival outcomes. Prime Healthcare’s commitment to procure the best possible resuscitation education program for its clinical staff is indicative of their strong value of delivering quality care—with their performance earning them a ranking among the “Top 15 Health Systems” in the U.S. by Truven. With that objective, Prime Healthcare investigated multiple options in their search for the best resuscitation education available—and they chose the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite program.









“All of our hospitals are dedicated to providing the highest quality of care for our patients—and we believe that starts with our dedicated and highly skilled workforce,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, CEO of Region I and Corporate Chief Medical Officer, Prime Healthcare. “The Red Cross Resuscitation Suite program brings an innovative, highly adaptive, competency-based solution to our healthcare professionals, offering a new standard of excellence in resuscitation education. At Prime Healthcare, we believe this is the best educational option available to further train our staff on resuscitation competency.”









Each of the three courses in the program, ALS, BLS and PALS, incorporates an adaptive learning approach with objective pre-assessments, facilitating more impactful, personalized learning plans with targeted competency development. This approach saves time while increasing learning effectiveness, student engagement, and improving patient outcomes. Moreover, a series of instructive videos and simulations are incorporated in the curricula—using real-life physicians, nurses, and other healthcare staff working in actual hospitals, adding to the realism of the learning experience.









In the first 30 months since its launch, the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite program has been selected by hospitals and health systems in all 50 states, across hundreds of facilities. Upon successful completion of the curricula and skills check with a manikin, a Red Cross digital certificate is earned, which is fully integrated with HealthStream’s platform. The American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite program is based on ILCOR’s (International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation) scientific guidelines, the world’s most authoritative source for resuscitation knowledge that’s available to everyone.









“I believe Prime Healthcare shares our belief that the quality of healthcare is driven by the people who deliver it—as evidenced by their decision to provide their staff with the best resuscitation education program available on the market,” said Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream. “Having delivered multiple workforce solutions to Prime Healthcare over the last several years, I am familiar with their strong culture of patient-centered care and I am, therefore, excited that they chose the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite program, enterprise-wide. We are honored to support Prime Healthcare in their worthy goal to improve community healthcare and provide the very best care to patients.”









To learn more about the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite™ program and the quality of improvements that hospitals and healthcare organizations are realizing from it, go to https%3A%2F%2Fwww.healthstream.com%2Fsolution%2Fresuscitation.









About HealthStream









HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations’ greatest asset: their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, nurse & staff scheduling, clinical education, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream’s corporate office is in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.healthstream.com or call 800-521-0574.









This press release includes certain forward-looking statements (statements other than solely with respect to historical fact) that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. These statements are based upon management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and data currently available to management. This information has been, or in the future may be, included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including that the anticipated financial and strategic benefits of the acquisition may not be realized, as well as the result of risks referenced in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed on February 25, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005256/en/