Verra Mobility Subsidiary is Granted European Electronic Toll Service (EETS) Provider Certification to Expand European Toll Offering

MESA, Ariz., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announces today that its subsidiary has gained certification as a European Electronic Toll Service (EETS) provider, becoming the first EETS-accredited company in Spain. Verra Mobility is a global provider of toll management services in the rental car, fleet management and consumer segments.

EETS regulation applies to all EU member states with current or future toll infrastructure development plans and targets to facilitate daily operations for road users, improve traffic flow and reduce congestion by limiting cash transactions at toll stations and eliminating complex procedures for occasional toll road users.

"The EETS Directive is a major step by the European Commission to improve a fragmented toll payment infrastructure across the European Union road network", stated Tsjerk-Friso Roelfzema, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Verra Mobility Europe. "It will help to create higher transparency for both toll users and chargers and remove the challenges of cross border travel in countries with extensive tolling infrastructure like Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, the UK, Ireland, and others."

With 15 years of international tolling experience, Verra Mobility offers innovative toll management services for commercial fleets and consumers across Europe, including managing on-board units, guaranteeing payments, and integrating with toll operators. The company provides hardware and software solutions, removing the complexity of European toll payments, and enabling its customers to focus on their core business.

"We believe our services offer a tremendous amount of convenience and value," stated Roelfzema. "We are excited about our EETS certification which will enhance and extend our current toll related services across more borders. Our goal is to provide a truly pan-European toll management solution, for each vehicle to be equipped with only one on-board unit associated with one account. Our services will become increasingly important as Road User Charging progresses in member states."

With the newly granted EETS certification, the company will continue to work with its valued partners and accelerate the expansion of its toll solutions to provide improved toll services and a truly unified European tolling experience.

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through integration with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and connectivity with more than 450 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments, and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Verra 'Mobility's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs and intentions and other statements including words such as "hope," "anticipate," "may," "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Verra Mobility and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions and estimates used as a basis for the forward-looking statements.

