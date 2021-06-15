Logo
LiveRamp and Carrefour Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Retail Offerings

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image



LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP) today announced an expanded global partnership with Carrefour (OTCMKTS: CRERF) to enable robust data collaboration, analytics and innovation capabilities through LiveRamp%26rsquo%3Bs+Safe+Haven. Using LiveRamp’s best-in-class privacy-preserving technologies, retailers, consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and Carrefour partners can execute safe, simple and productive data collaboration on an unprecedented global scale. Safe Haven is currently available in the U.S., UK, France, China, Japan and Australia, and, with Carrefour, is expanding to Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Argentina, Brazil and Taiwan. LiveRamp’s Safe Haven is part of a new business unit that Carrefour is launching on this occasion: “Carrefour+Links.” The partnership was announced at a press conference in Paris today.



“LiveRamp will be a critical accelerator of Carrefour’s transformation into an industry-leading data-driven retailer,” said Elodie Perthuisot, Executive Director E-Commerce, Data and Digital Transformation Carrefour Group. “We are delivering great value by working more collaboratively with our CPG and retail supply partners with Carrefour Links. We are excited by our partnership with LiveRamp, working together to deliver robust new consumer insights and capabilities to hundreds of our CPG partners on a global scale.”



By delivering data connectivity and identity management in a neutral, secure and permissioned environment, LiveRamp makes a breadth of new use cases and revenue streams possible for retailers while transforming the way they work with their supply partners. Through Carrefour Links, Safe Haven enables Carrefour to partner more closely with its CPG partners across nine international markets to deliver enhanced data collaboration capabilities including:



  • Deeper Insights and Analytics一Packaged reports provide robust insights into campaign performance, category management, and shopper analytics. Safe Haven also offers the ability for data science teams to utilize their own models and machine learning.





  • Omnichannel Activation一Activate CPG campaigns using Carrefour data across social and open web platforms and Carrefour owned-and-operated assets.





  • Better Measurement一CPGs can better understand the impact of marketing activities on sales utilizing retail data and move the needle to drive key business outcomes.





“Data is transforming the customer experience globally – and Carrefour is at the very forefront of this trend with its Carrefour Links platform,” said Warren Jenson, president of LiveRamp. “With LiveRamp Safe Haven, brands and their partners can now safely collaborate to deliver better customer experiences and drive business outcomes. We are proud to enable this groundbreaking capability for Carrefour across its CPG partner network and in over nine countries.”



LiveRamp’s expanded partnership with Carrefour signals the growing momentum of Safe Haven, which now serves more than 45 customers across retail, grocery, CPG, consumer electronics and other verticals. LiveRamp’s recent acquisition of DataFleets brings industry-leading privacy-enhancing technologies to Safe Haven, allowing customers to implement configurable data controls. LiveRamp’s Safe Haven makes data collaboration safe and easy for customers regardless of the technical infrastructure or cloud platform used by each party, without moving data.



“Safe Haven is enabling clients to collaborate across clouds, partners and borders to drive innovation, deliver better customer experiences and achieve competitive advantage,” continued Jenson. “In just over a year since announcing Safe Haven, we’ve gained 30% market share within U.S. grocery and big box retail, and in Europe are trailblazing the way with Carrefour and other leading retailers. As we continue to expand our international footprint, we are excited to now serve more than 30% of the 50 largest global CPGs.”



Visit the LiveRamp website to find more information on Safe+Haven and Safe+Haven+for+Retail.



About Carrefour Group


With a multi-format network of some 13 000 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour recorded gross sales of €78.6 billion in 2020. It has more than 320,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, in all locations.



For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).



About LiveRamp


LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210615005755r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005755/en/



