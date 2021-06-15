Introducing GoDaddy Payments: Fast and Secure Payments for Small Businesses

PR Newswire

TEMPE, Ariz., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced the launch of GoDaddy Payments, a new payments solution that enables GoDaddy Websites + Marketing and Managed WordPress WooCommerce customers to handle all of their commerce transactions directly through GoDaddy. GoDaddy Payments is built using the technology and teams acquired from Poynt in December 2020.

GoDaddy Payments provides a fast and secure way for GoDaddy's ecommerce customers to get paid. The setup process is simple and quick, enabling customers to begin using GoDaddy Payments for processing their customers' transactions in minutes. Payments are processed securely and efficiently, with funds deposited into users' bank accounts the very next business day.

"GoDaddy is hyper focused on empowering our customers to sell everywhere with a single solution in a seamlessly intuitive experience," said GoDaddy President of Commerce Osama Bedier. "GoDaddy Payments represents a major step towards centralizing every tool and service a business needs to successfully sell online. Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to accelerating our efforts."

GoDaddy Payments seamlessly integrates with Websites + Marketing and GoDaddy-powered Managed WordPress WooCommerce sites. This means customers can now manage all orders, payments and refunds, alongside every other aspect of their online business, from one intuitive dashboard. No more logging into multiple accounts to handle payments, refunds and billing. And, if a user has any questions, GoDaddy Payments is backed by GoDaddy award-winning 24/7 customer care.

GoDaddy Payments adds to GoDaddy's suite of commerce and online store capabilities, including website building, digital marketing, marketplace syndication, social integrations, and beyond.

GoDaddy Payments accepts all major credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover for a low transaction fee, with no long-term contracts, no monthly minimums or any hidden fees.

GoDaddy Payments is part of GoDaddy's expanding commerce platform that will include in-person payment capabilities for seamless online and offline shopping experiences later this year.

Learn more about GoDaddy Payments by visiting www.godaddy.com/payments.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-godaddy-payments-fast-and-secure-payments-for-small-businesses-301312606.html

SOURCE GoDaddy