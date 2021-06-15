ManpowerGroup Returns to Viva Technology as HR Partner, Showcasing New AI, Machine-Learning and Data-Driven Predictive Performance Tools

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ManpowerGroup Returns to Viva Technology as HR Partner, Showcasing New AI, Machine-Learning and Data-Driven Predictive Performance Tools

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PARIS, June 15, 2021

PARIS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) joins the biggest names in tech as HR partner of the world-famous Viva Technology (VivaTech) conference held in Paris and online this week. ManpowerGroup will share innovation that improves people's lives and solves one of the world's most pressing social issues - how to provide meaningful, sustainable employment for all. The hybrid event will attract more than 8,000 attendees and ManpowerGroup has partnered since its launch five years ago to support start-ups and accelerate tech for good.

"Our innovations are driven by impact - upskilling people at speed and scale and matching people to jobs with better accuracy than either humans or machines could do on their own," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO. "We're excited to return to VivaTech to showcase how we're using AI, people analytics and human expertise to create a more resilient, future-ready workforce. Building a better, brighter future of work requires bold, disruptive ideas and collaboration across business, government and education – this is how we will create sustainable skills, resilient communities, and greater prosperity for all."

ManpowerGroup will host 30 game-changing start-ups and showcase innovation and digital workforce transformation on its #FutureofWork lab including:

  • Experis Career Accelerator®: with partner FutureFit AI ManpowerGroup has mapped 30,000 IT skills and 10,000 jobs to identify personalized pathways for 25 in-demand roles including Cloud Architect, Dev Ops Engineer, Java, Fullstack and Python Developers, directing learners to best-in-class curated courses and certification to develop the skills tech employers need most. Find out more.
  • MyPath®: helps people progress from one role to the next, from declining industries to growth sectors, closing the skills gap, improving people's employability and helping to address the economic and social impact of the pandemic. Made up of a combination of progressive professional experiences, skill development and company recommendations, MyPath® promotes technical skills and rewards human strengths. Find out more.
  • Predictive Analytics: ManpowerGroup's AI enabled, ethical by design assessment platform provides candidate data on a global scale to power algorithms that allow us to match data, predict job performance, assess skill-to-career fit, and improve our understanding of the potential of individuals as well as strengthen their understanding of themselves. Find out more.
  • RightCoach - executive coaching offered through on-demand, virtual sessions from expert coaches, allowing organizations to offer leadership coaching to more people and enabling individuals to select exactly the area of expertise they need right now. Find out more.

ManpowerGroup will host its Talent Center for the fifth year, an online and in-person space where in-demand tech workers can experience coaching, assessment and skills development and match with open positions in the world's leading tech companies.

Human Expertise: On Wednesday June 16 ManpowerGroup's Chairman & CEO Jonas Prising will be joined by Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, ManpowerGroup's Chief Talent Scientist for Human Age Reconnected – a discussion moderated by CNN's Margot Haddad on CEO takeaways from the crisis and AI, bias and ethics in recruitment.

Follow @ManpowerGroup at Viva Tech on Twitter and join the conversation using #sustainableskills #FutureofWork #VivaTech.  https://vivatechnology.com/partners/manpower-group

To find out more about ManpowerGroup's Future for Workers insight series read The Skills Revolution Rebooton the impact of COVID-19 on digitization and skills and The Future for Workers, By Workers

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP 
ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2021 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 12th year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

ManpowerGroup_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ11244&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manpowergroup-returns-to-viva-technology-as-hr-partner-showcasing-new-ai-machine-learning-and-data-driven-predictive-performance-tools-301312650.html

SOURCE ManpowerGroup

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ11244&Transmission_Id=202106150923PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ11244&DateId=20210615
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment