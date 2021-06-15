ManpowerGroup Returns to Viva Technology as HR Partner, Showcasing New AI, Machine-Learning and Data-Driven Predictive Performance Tools

PR Newswire

PARIS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) joins the biggest names in tech as HR partner of the world-famous Viva Technology (VivaTech) conference held in Paris and online this week. ManpowerGroup will share innovation that improves people's lives and solves one of the world's most pressing social issues - how to provide meaningful, sustainable employment for all. The hybrid event will attract more than 8,000 attendees and ManpowerGroup has partnered since its launch five years ago to support start-ups and accelerate tech for good.

"Our innovations are driven by impact - upskilling people at speed and scale and matching people to jobs with better accuracy than either humans or machines could do on their own," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO. "We're excited to return to VivaTech to showcase how we're using AI, people analytics and human expertise to create a more resilient, future-ready workforce. Building a better, brighter future of work requires bold, disruptive ideas and collaboration across business, government and education – this is how we will create sustainable skills, resilient communities, and greater prosperity for all."

ManpowerGroup will host 30 game-changing start-ups and showcase innovation and digital workforce transformation on its #FutureofWork lab including:

Experis Career Accelerator®: with partner FutureFit AI ManpowerGroup has mapped 30,000 IT skills and 10,000 jobs to identify personalized pathways for 25 in-demand roles including Cloud Architect, Dev Ops Engineer, Java, Fullstack and Python Developers, directing learners to best-in-class curated courses and certification to develop the skills tech employers need most. Find out more.

with partner FutureFit AI ManpowerGroup has mapped 30,000 IT skills and 10,000 jobs to identify personalized pathways for 25 in-demand roles including Cloud Architect, Dev Ops Engineer, Java, Fullstack and Python Developers, directing learners to best-in-class curated courses and certification to develop the skills tech employers need most. Find out more. MyPath® : helps people progress from one role to the next, from declining industries to growth sectors, closing the skills gap, improving people's employability and helping to address the economic and social impact of the pandemic. Made up of a combination of progressive professional experiences, skill development and company recommendations, MyPath® promotes technical skills and rewards human strengths. Find out more.

: helps people progress from one role to the next, from declining industries to growth sectors, closing the skills gap, improving people's employability and helping to address the economic and social impact of the pandemic. Made up of a combination of progressive professional experiences, skill development and company recommendations, MyPath® promotes technical skills and rewards human strengths. Find out more. Predictive Analytics: ManpowerGroup's AI enabled, ethical by design assessment platform provides candidate data on a global scale to power algorithms that allow us to match data, predict job performance, assess skill-to-career fit, and improve our understanding of the potential of individuals as well as strengthen their understanding of themselves. Find out more.

ManpowerGroup's AI enabled, ethical by design assessment platform provides candidate data on a global scale to power algorithms that allow us to match data, predict job performance, assess skill-to-career fit, and improve our understanding of the potential of individuals as well as strengthen their understanding of themselves. Find out more. RightCoach - executive coaching offered through on-demand, virtual sessions from expert coaches, allowing organizations to offer leadership coaching to more people and enabling individuals to select exactly the area of expertise they need right now. Find out more.

ManpowerGroup will host its Talent Center for the fifth year, an online and in-person space where in-demand tech workers can experience coaching, assessment and skills development and match with open positions in the world's leading tech companies.

Human Expertise: On Wednesday June 16 ManpowerGroup's Chairman & CEO Jonas Prising will be joined by Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, ManpowerGroup's Chief Talent Scientist for Human Age Reconnected – a discussion moderated by CNN's Margot Haddad on CEO takeaways from the crisis and AI, bias and ethics in recruitment.

Follow @ManpowerGroup at Viva Tech on Twitter and join the conversation using #sustainableskills #FutureofWork #VivaTech. https://vivatechnology.com/partners/manpower-group

To find out more about ManpowerGroup's Future for Workers insight series read The Skills Revolution Reboot on the impact of COVID-19 on digitization and skills and The Future for Workers, By Workers .

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2021 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 12th year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manpowergroup-returns-to-viva-technology-as-hr-partner-showcasing-new-ai-machine-learning-and-data-driven-predictive-performance-tools-301312650.html

SOURCE ManpowerGroup