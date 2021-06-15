Envestnet | Yodlee Finds Most FinTechs And Banks See Themselves As The Main Beneficiary Of Open Banking, Aside From The Consumer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Envestnet | Yodlee Finds Most FinTechs And Banks See Themselves As The Main Beneficiary Of Open Banking, Aside From The Consumer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

In a new study launched today, open banking is seen as an opportunity by virtually all (99%) respondents, while just over 80% believe consumer financial data access and sharing needs greater regulation.

PR Newswire

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 15, 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As financial service providers look toward the future, they have a positive outlook on the benefits of open banking. But they agree that there needs to be more regulation put in place, and they also see data security and privacy as the biggest challenges to embracing open banking, according to Envestnet | Yodlee's State of Open Banking Research. Envestnet | Yodlee surveyed over 200 decision makers from U.S. banks, wealth management, and FinTech firms on their expectations regarding open banking in the near-term and long-term.

Envestnet__Yodlee_Logo.jpg

92% of those surveyed agree that consumers are the ultimate beneficiary of open banking. When asked who would benefit the most aside from consumers, the majority of bank and FinTech leaders felt that their own financial services sector would be the primary beneficiary. Over half of FinTech leaders (54%) felt that they would benefit the most, and over half of bank leaders (57%) felt that the combination of global, national and regional/community banks would benefit the most. While, a quarter (25%) of wealth management leaders think open banking will benefit them.

When asked how important is the advancement of open banking with regard to the following factors, respondents found all of these factors very to extremely important:

  • Generate new business models/revenue opportunities: 83%
  • Strengthen their relationship with customers: 81%
  • Stay competitive against disruptors: 78%
  • Fuel customer acquisition: 78%
  • Expand access to underserved or new target customers: 76%
  • Improve customers' financial well-being: 73%

"Ultimately open banking is about empowering choice for the achievement of positive financial outcomes for consumers, and also for innovators to safely engage in the financial ecosystem. Banks and wealth management firms will be able to build and leverage a greater array of solutions to better service their customers' needs with confidence and less risk," says Chad A. Wiechers, Senior Vice President of Data Acquisition and Management, Envestnet | Yodlee.

The open banking opportunity

Virtually all (99%) of the leaders surveyed believe that open banking provides an opportunity for their organization to leverage, with 59% seeing that opportunity as having a potentially high impact. And because of that, 66% of financial service providers have already launched or have plans in the works to launch open banking initiatives within the next 18 months. Additionally, 56% of the total respondents have or expect to phase out screen scraping within the next 18 months. 

While only 21% of all respondents see open banking as having a significant impact on their business in the next 12 months, that level jumps to 59% in the next 5 years. As a group, 70% of FinTech leaders are expecting at least a significant impact by then.

Expect that open banking will transform the financial services industry at least significantly in the next…


12 months

5 years

10 years

Banks

19%

54%

84%

Wealth Management

17%

57%

85%

FinTechs

29%

70%

82%

Where they see opportunity, they see risk

With that opportunity as a backdrop for open banking, the leaders are also mindful of associated risk, with 83% seeing either moderate or high risk from introducing open banking. And FinTechs are the most concerned, with 33% seeing high risk while only 21% of banks feel that way. Interestingly, 81% of all respondents believe that consumer financial data access and sharing could benefit from greater regulatory certainty.

When asked what the biggest challenges are in adopting an open banking strategy at your organization,data security (48%) and privacy (39%) were identified as the top two. Importantly, only 8% felt that a lack of openness to partnerships was a challenge, meaning 92% are seemingly open minded to partnerships.

"We can all agree that the consumer will be the big winner when it comes to the adoption of open banking," says Wiechers. "The broader data supports what we are already seeing in the market, banks are open to partnerships to enable trusted consumer permissioned access to data for their consumers to share their financial information with the financial app of their choice as they seek to ultimately improve their financial wellness."

About the Survey
This research was presented by American Banker and conducted by its parent company Arizent during March and April 2021 among 207 management level decision makers at banks ($5B+ in assets), wealth managers ($100M+ AUM) and fintech firms (of varying sizes). Respondents were screened for knowledge of open banking. This was a blind collection effort. Envestnet | Yodlee was not identified as the sponsor of the research. 

About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 106,000 advisors and more than 5,200 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet | Yodlee, please visit www.yodlee.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@Yodlee) and LinkedIn.

About Arizent Research
Arizent delivers actionable insights through full-service research solutions that taps into its first-party data, industry SMEs, and highly engaged communities across banking, payments, mortgage, insurance, municipal finance, accounting, HR/employee benefits and wealth management. Arizent has leading brands in financial services including American Banker, The Bond Buyer, PaymentsSource, Financial Planning, National Mortgage News, and in professional services, such as Accounting Today, Employee Benefits News, and Digital Insurance. For more information, please visit www.arizent.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY10828&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/envestnet--yodlee-finds-most-fintechs-and-banks-see-themselves-as-the-main-beneficiary-of-open-banking-aside-from-the-consumer-301312610.html

SOURCE Envestnet | Yodlee

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY10828&Transmission_Id=202106150925PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY10828&DateId=20210615
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment