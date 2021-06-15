Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Technology and Health Research Conferences

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be presenting virtually this week at the 28th International Biodetection Technologies Conference as well as hosting a virtual booth at the 65th Annual CARPHA Health Research Conference.

The Biodetection Technologies Conference, an internationally recognized meeting for experts in detection and identification of biological threats held on June 18, will focus on point-of-care diagnostics for improving global health and biodefence. Co-Diagnostics' presentation at 12:30 pm ET will include a discussion of its point-of-care and at-home rapid PCR diagnostics platform currently in development, as the platform relates to supporting sample-to-result COVID-19 testing initiatives at the places where interactions take place to help normalize work, school, home and travel routines. The presentation will also provide insight into aspects of the underlying CoPrimer™ technology and the results of the Company's analysis relative to global strains and variants of SARS-CoV-2.

The theme for the 2021 virtual Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Health Research Conference, held June 16-19, 2021, is "Pandemic, NCDs and Climate Change: The Caribbean's Triple Threat." According to the conference website, NCDs, or non-communicable diseases, are the leading cause of death in the Caribbean region, which has also been greatly impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has been attending the CARPHA conference since 2017, and its virtual booth will present Co-Diagnostics' infectious disease and vector control products to conference attendees.

To learn more about the two conferences, including registration details, please visit biodetectiontechnologies.com/point-of-care-diagnostics and carphaconference.vfairs.com. An archived version of the Biodetection Technologies presentation can be accessed on the Events and Webcasts section of the Co-Diagnostics website following the conclusion of the conference.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

