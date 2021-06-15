LQwD Announces Acquisition of Bitcoins to Fuel Lightning Network Operations

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - LQwD FinTech Corp. ("LQwD" or the "Company") (TSXV: LQWD) (OTC: INLAF) announces that it has it has purchased C$2,500,000 worth of Bitcoin, at approximately C$46,500 (US$38,000) per Bitcoin since closing its previously announced acquisition of LQwD Financial Corp. Along with this purchase, the Company now holds approximately 60 Bitcoins.

This purchase signifies the start of a strategic growth initiative to accumulate Bitcoin as a reserve asset, but more importantly as an operating asset, which underpins the Company's Lightning Network SaaS platform that is under development.

"LQwD is focused on developing enterprise grade infrastructure for the Lightning Network to drive Bitcoin adoption. This acquisition of Bitcoin is an important step for the growth of our business, and our vision, and we will continue to look for opportunities to increase our holdings and add value for our shareholders," says Chairman and CEO Shone Anstey.

About the Lightning Network

The Lightning Network is a scalable Layer 2 solution built on top of the Bitcoin blockchain. It is a solution to scaling the usage of Bitcoin for microtransactions, dramatically improving upon the fees, as well as the instant settlement times, on the main Bitcoin Network.

About LQwD FinTech Corp.

LQwD is a Canadian-based financial technology company that develops payment network infrastructure and solutions on top of the Lightning Network. The Company's mission is to develop institutional grade services that support the Lightning Network and drive improved functionality, transaction capability, user adoption and utility and scale of Bitcoin.

