Scripps launches 24-hour Florida statewide news network

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Florida 24 Network highlights reporting from Scripps' six Florida stations and is available over-the-top in every TV market across the state

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, June 15, 2021

CINCINNATI, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is expanding its commitment to Florida audiences with the launch of the Florida 24 Network, a new statewide news network available over-the-top (OTT) for viewers in every local TV market in the state.

scripps_logo.jpg

The Florida 24 Network will air real-time, enterprise reporting from Scripps' six local TV stations in the Miami, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Tallahassee and Fort Myers markets.

Sourcing the best journalism from these Scripps stations, the Florida 24 Network will focus on the issues most essential to Floridians, including politics, tourism, wildlife, beaches, lifestyle and agriculture. Meteorologists from each market also will contribute frequent weather updates, with a focus on tropical weather between June 1Nov. 30 for major storm and hurricane coverage.

"Scripps is committed to serving both long-time Florida residents and newcomers with the authentic and hyperlocal journalism we know is essential to people's lives," said Scripps Local Media President Brian Lawlor. "The launch of the Florida 24 Network is the evolution of our long-time commitment to our Florida audiences and advertisers. We know our local business partners are eager to reach TV consumers via OTT."

The Florida 24 Network will be staffed by a dedicated team of journalists and producers, each tapped from Scripps stations across the country and led by News Director Nicole Wolfe, based at Scripps' WSFL in Miami, and Senior Director of Digital Matt Borek, based at Scripps' WFTS in Tampa.

The network will feature regular updates from Katie LaGrone, Scripps' statewide investigative reporter, and Forrest Saunders, Florida State Capitol reporter in Tallahassee.

"The pandemic has taught us a lot about the ways in which our newsrooms are able to collaborate to produce high-quality news and information in a remote environment," said Lawlor. "The Florida 24 Network captures those learnings with the same commitment to essential journalism for which Florida residents have known Scripps for many years."

The Florida 24 Network will be available everywhere in linear form and on-demand via its OTT app on streaming platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV, and via all Scripps Florida stations' streaming apps.

For more information, visit Florida24Network.com.

About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

favicon.png?sn=CL11508&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scripps-launches-24-hour-florida-statewide-news-network-301312692.html

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL11508&Transmission_Id=202106151000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL11508&DateId=20210615
