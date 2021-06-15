Logo
Barings Provides Acquisition Financing on Burbank Office

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's leading investment managers, today announced it has provided a $48.3 million mortgage to finance the purchase of an office property in Burbank, California.

Barings_Logo.jpg

A joint venture between Pendulum Property Partners and Long Wharf Capital is acquiring The Link, a 125,000 square foot 7-story office property, located in one of the nation's strongest office markets.

"We are excited to close on an acquisition financing of a high quality office building in one of the country's best office submarkets," said Jack Cheng, Barings Originations for Western U.S. "We believe that the strong sponsorship consisting of Pendulum Property Partners and Long Wharf Capital will be able to execute their business plan in an ever tightening, high demand office market."

The mortgage from Barings, with a five-year term, closed in conjunction with the acquisition and includes funding for TI/LC and some slight capital work.

Newmark Knight Frank advised the sellers on the property transac­tion as well as helped the partnership line up the financing.

The Link is located at 2901 W Alameda and is situated in close proximity to the Warner Brothers' headquarters and Disney. Most of the tenants in the property provide post production services to all the major studios.

About Barings
Barings is a $326+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of March 31, 2021

Contact
Cheryl Krauss, Barings, 980-417-5858, [email protected]

21-1675240

favicon.png?sn=NE10545&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barings-provides-acquisition-financing-on-burbank-office-301312702.html

SOURCE Barings

