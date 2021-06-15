Love Your Body. Change Your World. USANA Proudly Launches New Product Line

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, a global leader in nutrition, is proud to announce its brand-new USANA Active Nutrition product line. Launched to the public on June 15, 2021 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Active Nutrition features seven new products formulated to give customers the most positive and fulfilling health journey possible. From weight management to digestive health to energy and hydration, Active Nutrition has your body covered.*

"Active Nutrition is one of USANA's biggest launches, and I can't wait for the public to see, firsthand, how amazing these products are," says Dan Macuga, USANA's chief communications and marketing officer. "Our vision for Active Nutrition is to move away from the specific goal of weight loss and instead focus on the way a healthy body feels—not just the way it looks. We are giving customers science-based, high-quality products, along with positive community support and helpful information to inspire them along the way. Our goal was to create one of the finest dedicated wellness systems accessible to anyone looking for a lifestyle change–our research and development team certainly delivered."

A non-GMO, gluten-free†, and low-glycemic meal-replacement shake made with single-sourced whey protein to give your body balanced micronutrients and macronutrients, including 20 grams of protein and 8 to 9 grams of fiber. Nutrimeal Active comes in two delicious flavors, chocolate and vanilla, and is great way to shake up a healthy meal or snack on the go.

Formulated with water lentil and chickpea protein, the Digestive Health Protein Drink is an ideal choice for those looking to meet their digestive health goals. With 10 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber, inulin for a prebiotic, and the digestive enzyme bromelain, this drink is a microbiome powerhouse. It comes in plain and lemon ginger flavors and is only 80 calories per serving.

A hearty addition to your favorite shake or smoothie, Fibergy Active is packed with prebiotics and phytonutrient-rich fruit fibers to help support healthy digestion, satiety, and regularity. With 9 grams of soluble and insoluble fiber, it helps promote a healthy and diverse microbiome.

Made from licorice root, peppermint extract, dandelion root, cinnamon bark, and ginger root, this stimulant-free tea is designed to support regularity and promote proper digestion. Sip a cup of Detox Tea to help soothe occasional digestive discomfort, reduce feelings of bloating and gas, and support your body's natural digestive process.*

A delicious, convenient snack for the whole family, the Peanut Butter Snack Bar is made with all natural ingredients like peanuts, peanut butter, peanut oil, peanut powder, and apple cider vinegar powder. This healthy bar has just 3 grams of added sugar, only 110 calories, and 4 grams of fiber to help reduce cravings while satisfying your sweet tooth.

Replacing electrolytes is vital before, during, and after any workout. With an optimal ratio of sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium, USANA's Electrolyte Replacement Mix helps to replenish electrolytes lost through sweat and reduce the feeling of overworked muscles. This refreshing watermelon-flavored mix comes in convenient stick packs for on-the-go hydration anytime, anywhere.*

Supporting your metabolism has never been easier. USANA's Metabolism+ is made with green tea extract, citrus bioflavonoids, and Platycodon grandiflorus root extract to support a healthy metabolism, aid healthy and normal fat accumulation, and support optimal energy levels throughout the day.*

"USANA was built on a foundation of science, and that's exactly how we approached the development of our Active Nutrition line," says Dr. Rob Sinnott, USANA's chief scientific officer. "A major focus in our Active Nutrition research and development came from the idea that health starts with your gut. These products are all uniquely designed to work with and optimize the health of your gut microbiome, which can lead to a positive effect on your overall health and wellness. We're confident this new approach to health and weight management will be a game changer for USANA and its customers."*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

†No gluten-containing ingredients are used in this product. Produced on equipment that also processes milk, peanuts, and tree nuts.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

