LTI Expands Strategic Relationship with Amazon Web Services

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Multiyear strategic collaboration agreement accelerates customer value and innovation through digital transformation

PR Newswire

MUMBAI, India, June 15, 2021

MUMBAI, India, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

LTI_Logo.jpg

LTI has recently launched a dedicated cloud unit for AWS which will focus on migration and modernization, SAP application workloads, data analytics, and Internet of things (IoT), complemented by LTI's advisory, professional services, and delivery capabilities. In addition, LTI will build state-of-the-art accelerators and create industry-focused cloud offerings for the Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail & CPG, Media & Entertainment, Hi-Tech, and Insurance sectors.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI, said, "Enterprises are seeking speed and efficiency as they adopt cloud services to gain competitive advantages and improve customer engagement. The collaboration with AWS will help us achieve these objectives and accelerate our services and solutions to build, migrate, manage, operate, and optimize AWS environments and infrastructure of our clients." 

Siddharth Bohra, Chief Business Officer & Head of Cloud Business Unit, LTI, said, "This partnership will support the scaling of LTI's AWS practice with deeper collaboration in development of products and services. LTI will leverage its deep knowledge and experience to drive end-to-end digital transformation for global enterprises using advanced industry solutions, analytics platforms, and technology services, built and deployed on AWS."

"We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with LTI," said Doug Yeum, Head of Global Partner Organization at AWS. "Through this collaboration, LTI will expand their AWS practice to serve global customers as they look to leverage AWS services to accelerate their digital transformation, innovate at a faster pace, and solve the most challenging business problems."

Bobby George, Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Officer, Carrier, said, "At Carrier, cloud is at the core of our digital transformation strategy and will be instrumental in driving our business initiatives for segment growth, delivering new digital products and services, and improving customer experience. With their deep knowledge of the Carrier ecosystem and strong AWS expertise, LTI is an important partner in our journey. I congratulate LTI and AWS on their strategic collaboration and look forward to accelerating transformation at Carrier. All the best!"

LTI has made significant investment to build AWS expertise, having attained AWS competencies for DevOps, Migration, Data & Analytics, Financial Services, Machine Learning, Microsoft Workloads, and SAP.

About LTI:

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 400 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 31 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unparalleled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 35,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Follow us at @LTI_Global

Connect with LTI:

favicon.png?sn=IO08310&sd=2021-06-15 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lti-expands-strategic-relationship-with-amazon-web-services-301312176.html

SOURCE LTI

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO08310&Transmission_Id=202106151000PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO08310&DateId=20210615
