DailyPay, PNC Bank and The Clearing House Team up to Provide Real-time Access to Earned Pay for Millions of American Workers

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay, the leader in on-demand pay, has teamed up with PNC Bank and The Clearing House to offer real-time payments over the RTP® network, creating the ability to fulfill employee payment needs 24/7/365 with unmatched speed and accuracy.

"We are constantly exploring ways to innovate our industry-leading technology platform and build upon the gold-standard service we provide our client partners and their employees," said Ron Munkittrick, senior vice president, External Operations, DailyPay. "We are thrilled to join forces with PNC Bank and The Clearing House for this groundbreaking technology that will enhance the pay experience for millions of Americans."

The RTP network provides DailyPay with a safe and seamless way to instantly transfer funds to its users' bank accounts, giving the users the power of choice and control over their immediate earned income. Along with instant delivery and availability of funds to the recipient, the sender receives confirmation that the funds were successfully delivered. A key attribute of real-time payments for DailyPay users is the ability to receive earned wages instantly, as needed, without disrupting the employer's normal weekly or biweekly payroll administration and process.

"PNC is committed to immediate payments and creating a platform for a digital real-time economy, and we are excited to collaborate with DailyPay and The Clearing House on this effort," said Chris Ward, executive vice president and head of digital and innovation for PNC Treasury Management. "Today's announcement is just one more example of PNC exploring and engaging innovative uses of RTP as the premier payment solution. The versatility of the RTP network enables new business models that provide opportunities for us to help clients differentiate the way they do business."

The convergence of mobile technology and digital commerce is leading to real-time payment innovation around the world, which is even more critical as businesses reopen in the wake of the pandemic. As digital commerce has grown, there has been renewed focus on financial inclusion and the challenges facing workers who live paycheck to paycheck. Real-time payments allow workers to receive funds instantly so they can better manage cash flow and avoid high fees and interest rates from payday loans and bank fees. DailyPay, the leading innovator in the on-demand pay ecosystem, is the first on-demand pay provider to deliver funds over the RTP network, the first new payments infrastructure built in the U.S. in more than 40 years.

"Paying workers on demand has taken on a new level of importance during the ongoing pandemic and helps to address cash flow concerns that many workers face on a weekly basis," said Steve Ledford, senior vice president of Product Strategy and Development at The Clearing House. "DailyPay's utilization of the RTP network provides a seamless user experience and benefits the worker and the employer."

About PNC Bank

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com .

About The Clearing House

The Clearing House operates U.S.-based payments networks that clear and settle more than $2 trillion each day through wire, ACH, check image, and the real-time payments. It is the nation's most experienced payments company, with a long track record of providing secure and reliable systems, payments innovation, and strategic thought leadership to financial institutions. Most recently, The Clearing House has revolutionized U.S. payments infrastructure with the RTP® network, which supports the immediate clearing and settlement of payments, along with the ability to exchange related payment information across the same secure channel. These RTP capabilities enable all financial institutions to offer safer, faster, and smarter digital transaction services for their corporate and retail customers. Learn more at www.theclearinghouse.org .

About DailyPay:

DailyPay, powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers including Dollar Tree, Berkshire Hathaway and Adecco, DailyPay is the recognized gold-standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press

