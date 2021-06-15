FMW Media Signs 18 Part Series to Feature PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Inc. Across Its U.S. Linear Television Platform

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works will feature PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMARKETS: PPJE) with CEO Chandana Basu on its "New to The Street” television show with host Jane King. The series will span 18-months, following Ms. Basu as she leads the public company to grow its next level of products for the medical billing industry. Chandana and the team will introduce "The Automated Biller" and all its advanced tools to scale the modern dental and medical practices.



Filming begins today, June 15, 2021, with “New to The Street” host Jane King ; dates and times of airings T.B.A.

"We look forward to working with the exceptional team of professionals at ‘New to The Street,’ We see PPJE widely benefitting from the non-stop national media coverage they produce and their top-flight production values. I believe getting PPJ Healthcare Enterprises , Inc. news and messaging to the hundreds of millions of households that watch Fox News , Bloomberg , Fox Business Network , CNN , CNBC , and Newsmax, to name just a few of the outlets that will be broadcasting our content and interviews, will be invaluable toward the name recognition and brand awareness every young company hopes to build. We think the next 18-months will be loaded with exciting business developments, and it's great to know that ‘New to The Street’ will be maximizing our audience for each and every story,” stated Chandana Basu, CEO, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.

“In addition to the long-form interviews, we will be producing short form 30 second commercials for PPJ Healthcare to attract physician practices and further brand PPJE on a continuous media cycle,” stated Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of FMW Media.

ABOUT PPJ HEALTHCARE ENTERPRISE, Inc. (OTCMARKETS: PPJE):

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMARKETS: PPJE) is a healthcare finance company, whose main purpose is to fund capital ventures of its growing subsidiaries. The company's mission is "To stand as the face of a public company to attract various investments to fund the financial interests of its subsidiaries." The goal of each subsidiary is to seek ventures that improve the financial health of medical and dental practices throughout the United States; specifically technology-based medical record programs and advanced medical billing software systems. PPJE has focused on one subsidiary, in particular, “ The Automated Biller. ” The Automated Billing Company's mission statement is: "To enable busy physicians to streamline their insurance billing process so that they can focus more of their energy into enhanced patient care." The company envisions that The “Automated Biller” will make the current mundane and tedious task of insurance billing for medical procedures quick and easy so that physicians are able to spend less time billing insurance companies and more time with their patients. By leveraging technology, the physician can save both time and money on their billing processes. As always, PPJE management advises shareholders, Company followers, and prospective investors to contact their financial advisors if they have any questions or concerns about their individual accounts and investment choices. Regarding other news and events, the company reminds its followers to monitor OTC Markets filings tab for further newsworthy events and corporate updates, which will follow as they happen- http://www.ppjente r prise.com .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to The Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. The Newsmax “New to The Street” TV show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street

https://www.newtothestreet.com/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

