Fiduciary Trust International Names Brian D. Conboy Director of Estate Administration and Trust Counsel

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fiduciary Trust International Names Brian D. Conboy Director of Estate Administration and Trust Counsel

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, has appointed Brian D. Conboy as director of estate administration and trust counsel. In his new role, he will manage and develop all aspects of estate administration, and lead a team of experienced estate specialists, across the firm.

Mr. Conboy joined Fiduciary Trust International in July 2016 as a vice president and estate settlement officer. He most recently served as managing director and senior estate settlement officer, responsible for the administration of complex trusts and estates at the organization. In 2020, Mr. Conboy was a finalist for the Charles B. Johnson Award, which celebrates the client service legacy of Franklin Templeton’s founder and recognizes an employee who best demonstrates superior commitment to exceptional customer service.

“Brian has proven himself as an outstanding steward for the individuals and families we are privileged to work with, and we congratulate him on his well-deserved, ongoing advancement,” said Gerry Joyce, national head of trust & estates at Fiduciary Trust International. “The families we serve are in transition, and providing a team of specialists ensures their interests are protected and their estates transition according to their wishes. Brian’s understanding of our clients, their needs, and the complexities often associated with settling estates make him the ideal leader.”

Prior to beginning his tenure at Fiduciary Trust International, Mr. Conboy was an associate attorney at the law firm of Eisenberg, Margolis & Maldonado, PLLC in Garden City, NY, where his practice focused primarily on estate administration and estate planning.

Mr. Conboy, who is based in Fiduciary Trust International’s New York City headquarters, is a member of the New York State Bar and the Nassau County Estate Planning Council. He also serves on the Trust and Estate Administration and Estate Taxation Committees of the New York State Bar Association’s Trusts and Estates Section. Mr. Conboy holds a JD from Hofstra University’s Maurice A. Deane School of Law, and graduated magna cum laude from Bucknell University with a BA in economics and Spanish.

“Fiduciary has long been a leader in providing estate settlement services; our dedicated team and expertise set us apart from our competitors,” said Mr. Conboy. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to continue strengthening the depth and breadth of the estate administration services we offer.”

Fiduciary Trust International continues to expand its nationwide teams of trust and estate administration experts. Most recently, in December+2020, the firm announced that Darlene Marchesani had joined as Wilmington, DE-based director of Delaware trust administration and trust counsel.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $94 billion in assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2021, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: %40FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN], is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of, May 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright © 2021. Fiduciary Trust International. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210615005873r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615005873/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment