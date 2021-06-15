Logo
Bumble Auto receives 2021 CarGurus Top Rated Car Dealer Award for Excellence in Best Customer Experience

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

ELKRIDGE, Md., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bumble Auto announced that it has received the honor of being named one of the best car dealers of 2021 by CarGurus. The CarGurus Top Rated Dealer awards are given to top car dealerships in the USA that have a 4.5-star average rating or higher with at least five verified customer reviews submitted on the CarGurus platform in the last year. CarGurus uses verified dealership ratings along with other factors (like pricing analytics) to help shoppers search for a great deal on a vehicle. According to these ratings, Bumble Auto is the best used car dealership in Columbia, Baltimore and Washington DC. If you want to sell your car or want to buy the best used cars in Columbia MD, you should consult with a Bumble Auto representative.

“We are thrilled to recognize Bumble Auto as a 2021 Top Rated Dealer,” said Sam Zales, President and COO of CarGurus. “CarGurus is known as the leader for trust and transparency in car shopping, and we are proud to honor all of the dealerships that reflect the same values. The Top Rated Dealer program gives dealerships like Bumble Auto the opportunity to showcase their customer service excellence, and we applaud their high standards.”

Bumble Auto Quotes to use:
You Wish it, We Buy it, You Drive it.

“Bumble Auto is honored to be named a CarGurus Top Rated Dealer in 2021. We set a high bar for customer satisfaction here, and this award is an unbiased testament to the exceptional service that we strive to provide our customers,” said the Bumble Auto Team. “In the years to come, we will continue to provide our customers with the top-notch experience that earned us this accolade.”

CarGurus invites shoppers to review and rate dealerships with whom they have interacted during their car shopping experience. Dealer ratings and reviews are visible to the public on the site, and they are also factored in the algorithm that CarGurus uses to rank search results for shoppers.

About CarGurus
Founded in 2006, CarGurus ( CARG) is a global online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience while helping users find great deals from top-rated dealers. Buyers can even pre-order their favorite used cars online. That’s why, even in 2021, they are successfully managing to provide the top car dealerships in the USA.

CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q4 2020, U.S. [Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com]).

In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands. CarGurus also holds a majority stake in CarOffer, an instant trade digital wholesale platform based in Plano, Texas. To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com.

Contacts:
Bumble Auto
443-422-2300
[email protected]

