Hailiang Education Group Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Undervalued

The stock of Hailiang Education Group (NAS:HLG, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $40.9 per share and the market cap of $1.1 billion, Hailiang Education Group stock appears to be significantly undervalued. GF Value for Hailiang Education Group is shown in the chart below.

Because Hailiang Education Group is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth, which averaged 18.5% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Hailiang Education Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 67.40, which is better than 88% of the companies in Education industry. The overall financial strength of Hailiang Education Group is 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Hailiang Education Group is strong. This is the debt and cash of Hailiang Education Group over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Hailiang Education Group has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $246.8 million and earnings of $2.517 a share. Its operating margin is 33.73%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in Education industry. Overall, the profitability of Hailiang Education Group is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Hailiang Education Group over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company’s stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Hailiang Education Group is 18.5%, which ranks better than 77% of the companies in Education industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 32.4%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in Education industry.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Hailiang Education Group’s ROIC was 20.21, while its WACC came in at 2.01. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Hailiang Education Group is shown below:

In short, Hailiang Education Group (NAS:HLG, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 80% of the companies in Education industry. To learn more about Hailiang Education Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

