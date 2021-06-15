Sezzle Now Available on Gridiron Football, Bringing Buy Now, Pay Later to Sports

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sezzle Now Available on Gridiron Football, Bringing Buy Now, Pay Later to Sports

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Gridiron Football, the fastest-growing youth football league in the world, ignites payment innovation in youth sports by providing interest-free financing with Sezzle.

- Sezzle reaches key audiences by introducing interest-free financing to youth sport registration.

- Created and staffed by former NCAA and NFL players, Gridiron Football streamlines sports programming with all-in-one gear, game play, and registration access--positioning themselves as the 'Amazon' of youth football.

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, June 15, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) (Sezzleor Company) // - Sezzle, a leader in the Buy Now, Pay Later industry, is pleased to announce its partnership with Gridiron––providing the fastest growing youth football league in the US with their innovative digital payment solution.

Gridiron_Sezzle.jpg

Sezzle reaches key audiences by becoming first-ever BNPL provider to offer financing for youth sport registration

Sezzle's "BNPL" online payment option is growing in popularity, as millions of shoppers opt for the convenience of paying in four easy installments, over six weeks, with zero interest. Among similar buy now, pay later platforms, Sezzle is gaining traction as the most user-friendly, trusted and performance-driven pay later solution for retailers. Expanding into sports registration and equipment with Gridiron Football is a natural step for Sezzle. As it focuses on bringing flexible payments to consumers across all verticals.

Traditionally, youth sports help kids stay fit, build character and make lifelong friends––but if families are not careful, sports can also upend tight finances and cut into necessary budget allocations. In order to combat this financial burden that hundreds of thousands of parents face each year, Gridiron Football partnered with Sezzle to offer families the ability to let their children play now, and pay in four installments with no interest or fees.

Did you know?: Youth Sport Finances

  • The Aspen Institute found the average amount of spending on sport was approximately $692. That's per child, per sport and per year.
  • 2018, only 38% of kids aged 6 to 12 played team sports on a regular basis -- down from 45% a decade earlier

"It's often said, you can leave the game of football — but the game never leaves you! Upon finishing my NFL career, I knew I was never going to be the behind-the-desk employee. I had to launch and build a business that represented my love for the game and, more importantly, develop a program that could help kids with my same passion pursue their dreams starting from a young age. The idea of Gridiron Football, a safer and more innovative way to reimagine and enjoy youth non-contact football, was born," said Joey LaRocque, Founder & CEO, Gridiron Football. "Bringing Sezzle on board to ease the financial worries of families was a natural yet groundbreaking next step in the company's journey, we want every kid to have the same opportunity. "

This partnership comes just in time for thousands of shoppers to use Sezzle's convenient and interest-free payment option when they sign up for Gridiron's Summer and Fall football leagues. Beginning September 1st (for the Fall) and July 5th (for the Summer), girls and boys of all ages across the United States will begin the largest season yet of Gridiron's rapidly growing football league. https://www.gridironfootball.com.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of Active Consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at over 34,000 online stores and select in-store locations. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up.

For additional assets and news on Sezzle please visithttps://my.sezzle.com/news/

Sezzle US Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

About Gridiron Football

Gridiron Football the fastest growing youth football league in the US, now offering leagues and events in 35+ states! Created and staffed by former NCAA and NFL players with some of the nation's top coaches, we are elevating the game for parents and players everywhere.

Sezzle_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG11061&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sezzle-now-available-on-gridiron-football-bringing-buy-now-pay-later-to-sports-301312799.html

SOURCE Sezzle

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG11061&Transmission_Id=202106151055PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG11061&DateId=20210615
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment