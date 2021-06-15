Webster to Recognize Juneteenth with National, Regional Investments

PR Newswire

WATERBURY, Conn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Bank remains committed to building a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. We believe it is important to go beyond simply standing in solidarity with the Black community, and become more thoughtful and engaged in further dialogue and actions that will help promote change.

In 2021, Webster will again observe Juneteenth with continued investments in national and regional organizations working to address issues of racial equity and social justice.

Building on existing relationships with these organizations, we will make donations to: the Equal Justice Initiative, a national human rights organization that advocates for criminal justice reform and racial justice; the Hartford, Connecticut-based RE-Center Race & Equity in Education, which develops programming around the impacts of racial inequity on student mental health; and the YWCA of Southeastern Wisconsin in support of its mission to eliminate racism and empower women.

Webster is also a Silver Circle sponsor for the 2021 Juneteenth Virtual Celebration, presented by The Amistad Center for Art & Culture at the Wadsworth Athenaeum in Hartford, Connecticut.

To learn more about our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program, visit https://public.websteronline.com/about/diversity-equity-and-inclusion.

