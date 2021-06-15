Logo
Webster to Recognize Juneteenth with National, Regional Investments

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Building on Continued Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

PR Newswire

WATERBURY, Conn., June 15, 2021

WATERBURY, Conn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Bank remains committed to building a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. We believe it is important to go beyond simply standing in solidarity with the Black community, and become more thoughtful and engaged in further dialogue and actions that will help promote change.

Webster_Bank_Logo.jpg

In 2021, Webster will again observe Juneteenth with continued investments in national and regional organizations working to address issues of racial equity and social justice.

Building on existing relationships with these organizations, we will make donations to: the Equal Justice Initiative, a national human rights organization that advocates for criminal justice reform and racial justice; the Hartford, Connecticut-based RE-Center Race & Equity in Education, which develops programming around the impacts of racial inequity on student mental health; and the YWCA of Southeastern Wisconsin in support of its mission to eliminate racism and empower women.

Webster is also a Silver Circle sponsor for the 2021 Juneteenth Virtual Celebration, presented by The Amistad Center for Art & Culture at the Wadsworth Athenaeum in Hartford, Connecticut.

To learn more about our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program, visit https://public.websteronline.com/about/diversity-equity-and-inclusion.

***

About Webster

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $33.3 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 130 banking centers and 253 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Media Contact:
Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Kristen Manginelli, 203-578-2307
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY11674&sd=2021-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webster-to-recognize-juneteenth-with-national-regional-investments-301312758.html

SOURCE Webster Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY11674&Transmission_Id=202106151032PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY11674&DateId=20210615
