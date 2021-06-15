Logo
Novamind to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics Conference on June 17, 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Novamind to be featured in panel discussions on the disruptive potential of psychedelic treatments

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce its participation in the H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond Conference (the "Conference"), taking place virtually on Thursday, June 17th, 2021.

Novamind's CEO and Director, Yaron Conforti, will present the Company's vision for rapidly scaling access to psychedelic medicine through its network of specialized psychiatry clinics, and will describe its research partnerships with prominent pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions. The corporate presentation will be available to registered Conference attendees for on-demand viewing beginning at 7:00 AM EST on June 17th.

Novamind will participate in two panels:

Mr. Conforti will appear in a panel titled Disruptive Psychopharmacology - An Introduction to Psychedelics and the Coming Revolution in Psychiatry at 9:00 AM EST

Novamind's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Reid Robison, will appear on a separate panel titled Patient Experience and Commercial Considerations When Launching Psychoactive Agents in Psychiatry at 2:00 PM EST

"Novamind has over five years of operational expertise with psychedelic medicine, a track record of innovative treatment protocol development, and strong clinical research partnerships with blue-chip pharmaceutical companies," said Mr. Conforti. "I'm excited to share our vision for the next chapter of mental health treatment at the Conference."

Qualified investors can learn more about the H.C. Wainwright conference and register to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Novamind's management here.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics, retreats, and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales & trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information, visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

CONTACT:
Novamind
Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director
Telephone: +1 (647) 953 9512
Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including the risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Novamind Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651730/Novamind-to-Present-at-the-HC-Wainwright-Psychedelics-Conference-on-June-17-2021

img.ashx?id=651730

