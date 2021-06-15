SMART Modular Announces High-Speed Flash Memory Drives for Aerospace, Defense and Industrial Applications

SMART+Modular+Technologies, a SMART+Global+Holdings%2C+Inc. company (Nasdaq: SGH) and a global leader in memory solutions, solid-state drives and hybrid storage products, today announced the new T5EN PCIe/NVMe M.2 2280 and U.2 flash drives for aerospace, defense and industrial applications that require durable, rugged, and secure memory storage.

SMART Modular’s new T5EN M.2 modules and U.2 flash drives are ideally suited for applications that require durable, rugged as well as secure memory storage to meet demanding aerospace, defense and industrial requirements. (Photo: Business Wire)

Extending SMART Modular’s T5E family of SSDs, the T5EN offers capacities up to 8TB (M.2 up to 4TB) Gen3x4 performance using 3D TLC flash with pSLC support.

“With the growing trend toward NVMe in embedded systems, developing the T5EN was a natural progression and complement to our existing product line,” explains Mike Guzzo, senior director of SMART Modular’s RUGGED line of Flash products. Guzzo adds, “Fundamentally, the T5EN includes all of the existing advantages of the T5E, such as very high capacity, superior reliability for harsh environmental extremes, military erase algorithm support, as well as 256 bit encryption. These advantages equate to a higher level of protection for mission-critical data and instill confidence in the overall reliability of the data storage devices that support high-performing NVMe architectures.”

The M.2 module and U.2 drive both come in 3D triple-level cell (TLC) NAND and pseudo single-level cell (pSLC). Both versions feature AES-XTS 256-bit encryption, automatically protecting data written to the drive. Both versions are also OPAL 2.0 compliant, which is yet another level of self-encryption that ensures the data on the SSDs is not capable of being accessed by unauthorized personnel.

Manufacturing a durable and rugged SSD starts with the design. SMART Modular selectively sources all of its components and tests them throughout the engineering development phase to ensure high reliability and performance. The design process also incorporates higher margins for routing of signals, thicker PCBs, and more durable enclosures.

About SMART Modular Technologies

For more than 30 years, SMART+Modular+Technologies has been helping customers around the world enable high performance computing through the design, development and advanced packaging of specialty memory solutions. Our robust portfolio ranges from today’s leading edge technologies to standard and legacy DRAM and Flash storage products. We provide standard, ruggedized and custom memory and storage solutions that meet the needs of diverse applications in high-growth markets.

