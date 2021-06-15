Marble Arch Research Publishes Analyst Research Report on Nascent Biotech

VERO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech", "Nascent", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies targeting treatment of various cancers and viral infections, is pleased to highlight the publication of an in-depth analyst research report on Nascent Biotech by equity research firm, Marble Arch Research, Inc, which rated NBIO a "Speculative Buy" under its tiered rating system, and specified a price target of between $0.39-$1.99.

The full research report may be found at:

https://www.nascentbiotech.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/marble-arch-report-6.10.21.pdf

The report concludes, "We believe that there is a reasonable investment thesis at hand to indicate that the company's market value can rise significantly as its lead development drug, PTB, progresses through its clinical study journey, which has just begun. We rate the stock a Speculative BUY."

'In its comprehensive report, Marble Arch Research highlights the progress we have made this year as we cross critical milestones on the path toward potential eventual commercialization of our primary platform asset, pritumumab," commented Sean Carrick, CEO of Nascent Biotech. "Now that we are well into clinical trials, we look forward to gaining a deeper understanding of how our research can make the greatest possible positive impact for those suffering from the cancers and viral infections we are targeting. And we continue to seek to protect and reward our shareholders for their loyalty, patience and commitment along the way."

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: NBIO) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of incurable cancers such as brain and pancreas, as well as hard-to-treat cancers such as colon and lung. Nascent is also employing its mAbs as part of treatments for dangerous viral infections, such as COVID-19. Collectively, cancers and viral infections afflict and kill tens of millions worldwide each year. Nascent's products are not commercially available. The Company's lead candidate, Pritumumab (PTB), is a fully human mAb that is in an FDA-approved Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain cancer, including glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma. Development of PTB as a potential treatment for COVID-19 has been initiated.

