Gaming Technologies, Inc., Announces DTC Eligibility and Approval for Trading on the OTCQB Under the Symbol 'GMGT'

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:GMGT) ("Gametech"), a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand www.Vale.mx , announced today that it has received confirmation from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States. The Company also announced its common shares are now approved for quotation on the OTCQB market of OTC Markets Group Inc., under the symbol "GMGT".

Commenting on the announcement, Jason Drummond, founder and CEO of Gametech, stated, "We are extremely proud to have shares of Gametech approved for both DTC eligibility and the OTCQB. Once trading of our common stock, commences, it will provide both existing and prospective investors with direct access to invest in Gametech and participate in our future anticipated growth and expansion."

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. DTC manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered DTC eligible. This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling a security to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

The OTCQB® Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Trading on the OTCQB® offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand their liquidity and diversify their shareholder base.

Investors and media are encouraged to visit Gametech's website at www.gametech.com to learn and access more information about the Company as well as request email notifications for future news, events, and updates.

About Gaming Technologies, Inc.

Gaming Technologies ("Gametech") develops games, leverages leading third-party games, and operates a B2B gaming platform to enable land-based casinos, consumer brands and media company partners in regulated markets to rapidly leverage a branded online gambling presence while putting players first. In partnership with Big Bola Casinos, Gametech owns www.vale.mx, a regulated online casino and sports betting site in Mexico. For more information, visit www.gametech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions, among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Gametech Company Contact:

Jason Drummond, CEO

[email protected]

Gametech Investor Contact:

The Del Mar Consulting Group, Inc.

Bob Prag, President

(858) 794-9500

[email protected]

SOURCE: Gaming Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/651711/Gaming-Technologies-Inc-Announces-DTC-Eligibility-and-Approval-for-Trading-on-the-OTCQB-Under-the-Symbol-GMGT



