Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) ("Komo"), announces the launch of a new product, Plant-Based Walnut Mushroom Bolognese, which is the first in a new line of products by Komo: Plant-Based Meal Helpers.

Komo is dedicated to making plant-based eating uncompromisingly easy, wholesome and hearty. It's new Bolognese sauce is made with walnuts, cremini mushrooms, and lentils simmered in a rich tomato sauce with herbs and spices. Komo's wholesome, hearty, bolognese is ready to serve as consumers just heat and mix with any pasta for an easy plant-based meal. In addition to being 100% plant-based, the Bolognese sauce is also gluten-free and soy-free.

The sauce can be also used as a versatile meal starter to allow the creation of many dishes at home such as spaghetti bolognese, baked casseroles, as well as non-pasta recipes like stuffed peppers and meatless meatloaf. The key protein ingredients in the sauce are walnuts, red lentils and textured pea protein. Like all Komo products, the sauce is free from preservatives, artificial colours and flavours.

"At Komo, we're on a mission to share the love of plant-based foods and make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table. In March, we launched our ready-to-bake comfort classics including our plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie. We are excited to share the first product in our product line of Plant-based Meal Helpers: Walnut Mushroom Bolognese Sauce. We know consumers are cooking at home more than ever and this trend will continue even after the pandemic. Consumers are also looking to spend less time on meal preparation and our Plant-based Meal Helpers product line was created to address this insight," says Komo Comfort Foods CEO Jeffrey Ma. "All our products at Komo will satisfy three uncompromising product core values: Easy, Wholesome and Hearty. Our bolognese is satisfying, ready-to-heat for dinner in 20 minutes and made with real, recognizable plant-based ingredients. Like all our other products, our bolognese is truly easy-to-love!"

Komo's other products, which include family and two-serving size, Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie, have garnered excellent consumer reviews, with over 55 - 5 star reviews from verified buyers now posted on Komo's eCommerce website.

Komo is continuously engaged in research and development of new products in its commercial kitchen through its experienced development team led by a plant-based executive chef and a food scientist. Komo plans to add additional products to its Meal Helpers series this quarter and expects to launch another 5 new products by the end of 2021.

The global frozen food industry is predicted to grow to $64.69 billion between 2020 and 2024, growth largely driven by plant-based foods according to market research firm Technavio. In 2020, 56% of U.S. households purchase plant-based foods, up from 53% in 2019, according to the Plant Based Foods Association.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is an emerging plant-based food company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals. At Komo, our mission is to share the love of plant-based foods through products that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreate vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie.

