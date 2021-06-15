Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) ("Komo"), announces the launch of a new product, Plant-Based Walnut Mushroom Bolognese, which is the first in a new line of products by Komo: Plant-Based Meal Helpers.image-1.png

Komo is dedicated to making plant-based eating uncompromisingly easy, wholesome and hearty. It's new Bolognese sauce is made with walnuts, cremini mushrooms, and lentils simmered in a rich tomato sauce with herbs and spices. Komo's wholesome, hearty, bolognese is ready to serve as consumers just heat and mix with any pasta for an easy plant-based meal. In addition to being 100% plant-based, the Bolognese sauce is also gluten-free and soy-free.

The sauce can be also used as a versatile meal starter to allow the creation of many dishes at home such as spaghetti bolognese, baked casseroles, as well as non-pasta recipes like stuffed peppers and meatless meatloaf. The key protein ingredients in the sauce are walnuts, red lentils and textured pea protein. Like all Komo products, the sauce is free from preservatives, artificial colours and flavours.

"At Komo, we're on a mission to share the love of plant-based foods and make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table. In March, we launched our ready-to-bake comfort classics including our plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie. We are excited to share the first product in our product line of Plant-based Meal Helpers: Walnut Mushroom Bolognese Sauce. We know consumers are cooking at home more than ever and this trend will continue even after the pandemic. Consumers are also looking to spend less time on meal preparation and our Plant-based Meal Helpers product line was created to address this insight," says Komo Comfort Foods CEO Jeffrey Ma. "All our products at Komo will satisfy three uncompromising product core values: Easy, Wholesome and Hearty. Our bolognese is satisfying, ready-to-heat for dinner in 20 minutes and made with real, recognizable plant-based ingredients. Like all our other products, our bolognese is truly easy-to-love!"

Komo's other products, which include family and two-serving size, Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie, have garnered excellent consumer reviews, with over 55 - 5 star reviews from verified buyers now posted on Komo's eCommerce website.

Komo is continuously engaged in research and development of new products in its commercial kitchen through its experienced development team led by a plant-based executive chef and a food scientist. Komo plans to add additional products to its Meal Helpers series this quarter and expects to launch another 5 new products by the end of 2021.

The global frozen food industry is predicted to grow to $64.69 billion between 2020 and 2024, growth largely driven by plant-based foods according to market research firm Technavio. In 2020, 56% of U.S. households purchase plant-based foods, up from 53% in 2019, according to the Plant Based Foods Association.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is an emerging plant-based food company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals. At Komo, our mission is to share the love of plant-based foods through products that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreate vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

William White, President & CEO
[email protected]
1-866-969-0882

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's drug development plans, its ability to retain key personnel, and its expectation as to the development of its intellectual property and other steps in its preclinical and clinical drug development constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651724/Komo-Plant-Based-Foods-Launches-Plant-Based-Meal-Helpers-Product-Line-with-Bolognese-Sauce

img.ashx?id=651724

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment