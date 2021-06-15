Oncology Pharma, Inc. Eyes Collaboration with Patent Opportunities Amongst Its Licensed Intellectual Properties

SAN FRANCOSCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) Oncology Pharma, Inc. (the 'Company') has been continuing its research and work reviewing and implementing collaboration between its interests in therapy, delivery and trial experience amongst its licensed products. The Company is in the early stages of reviewing the work and exploring opportunities between the synergistic value of its licensed Intellectual Properties and applying its expertise towards advancing the licensed IP we have with NanoSmart, Sybleu, Regen Biopharma and Ribera Solutions. The Company believes that it can take advantage internally of economies of scale and new IP can be created through a combination of therapies and delivery mechanisms.

In addition to seeking ways to enhance value with its existing portfolio of assets, Oncology Pharma has begun discussions within its network to identify key players to implement its goals. Being able to produce its own intellectual properties would be a key building block in the Company's objective towards expansion.

Oncology Pharma will further be looking into potentially utilizing a single CRO (Clinical Research Organization), in conjunction with its expertise within the Company, which management believes will save time and expense in getting the IP through the next steps of its development.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTC PINK:ONPH) (the 'Company') is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

through simple, practical and economical approaches.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships; and, costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

